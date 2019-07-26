  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 26–28

Othello throws a hip-hop heavy block party, the Shambles breaks down butchery basics, and Gay City showcases femme magic.

By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 7/26/2019 at 8:00am

Much like Salt and Straw's long lines, expect a big turnout at cofounder Tyler Malek's Book Larder talk.

Image: Courtesy Clarkson Potter

Sat, July 27
The Crying Shame, The Adobe Collective, Pat Kearns 
Local garage folk band the Crying Shame is joining forces with these Joshua Tree musicians for a night of collaboration and genre exploration—Americana, psychedelia, country, and indie rock. Kearns’s rural charisma and the Adobe Collective’s bright twang match the Crying Shame’s infectious post-war sound. Conor Byrne Pub, $8

Sat, July 27
Othello Block Party
One week after Capitol Hill Block Party comes something smaller, sharper, and equally light-rail friendly. Here you get the usual accoutrements—food, crafts, vendors—along with an excellent, local hip-hop heavy lineup. DoNormaal—whose Third Daughter, easily one of the best recent Seattle rap albums, overflows with cooly nimble bars—headlines, with supporting spots from Abyssinian Creole and Porter Ray, who, as it happens, also recently released a great album: the smart, stormy Eye of the Beholder. 42nd Ave S and S Othello St, Free

Sun, July 28
Whole Hog Muscle Breakdown
Want to butcher your own ethically sourced pork and eat it too? Learn proper swine carving etiquette from neighborhood butchers at the Shambles in Roosevelt. Knowing where to cut is just one scrap of knowledge in the bucket of trimmings, which is why chef Seamus Platt and head butcher Scott Johnson will break down (in more ways than one) the differences between European and American pigs. You’ll learn everything from each animal’s lifestyle to correct knife techniques to the ins and outs of salami, prosciutto, bacon, and roasts. Drinks, snacks, and a hog wild gift bag come gratis with admission. The Shambles, $175

All Weekend
Seattle Transmedia and Independent Film Festival 
The first of its kind in the U.S., this festival provides a space for independent filmmakers specializing in cross-platform storytelling. STIFF serves up 20 events over four days, genres ranging from family-friendly shorts to social justice documentaries. The most intriguing block of films is titled “Indepenetration” and features horrifying and bizarre work. Satanic speculation? Yes. A house full of eggs? Yes. Factory Luxe, $12–$33

All Weekend
A Certain Type of Brilliance 
This celebration of identity and near-improvisation features five- to seven-minute multi-genre performances from queer, femme entertainers who have only 24 hours to create their pieces. Prompts range from “Create a piece that tells your story of generational healing” to “Tell us about how ‘femme’ means ‘resistance’ to you.” We can’t tell you precisely what to expect, but that’s part of the fun. Gay City, $15

Ticket Alert: Aug 12
Author Talk: Salt and Straw Ice Cream Cookbook
There are two things we can guarantee about Seattle summers: Sunshine, as always, will be hard to come by, and the evening line at Salt and Straw will wrap around the block. Tyler and Kim Malek’s scoop shop dream started in Portland in 2011 and has since transformed into an ice cream empire running up and down the West Coast. Join Tyler at Book Larder to discuss the flavors that became instant classics, and how the world around him inspired frozen treats that beget hour-long lines (which, yes, are worth it). Book Larder, Free

Please send event details for consideration to press@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Hip-Hop, Book Larder, Gay City, Film Fest, Concerts, Comedy, Cooking Classes, Butchers, Salt and Straw, Weekend Events
509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
