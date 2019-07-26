This Week in Restaurant News: Beer-Fueled Expansions and Broadway Rebirths

Stoup Brewing unveils a new 6,000 square foot production space in Ballard. Image: Anna Coumou

Stoup Brewing Broadens Its Horizons

Ballard's unofficial brewery district is expanding yet again as Stoup opens its new 6,000 square foot production space, which is now home to all the keg washing, cold storage, and packaging that used to occur in the brewery itself. Other big plans include tripling (!!) production with new fermenters, expanding the barrel-aged program, and eventually adding packaged beers. Some things, luckily, remain exactly the same: Brewing will continue in the original Stoup space and the massive beer garden is intact. Stoup's also no stranger to growth—when it opened in 2013, the brewery produced 1,700 barrels each year; now that number’s jumped to 6,000.

Broadway Grill Is Back, Kind of

Six years after the longtime Capitol Hill restaurant shuttered in 2013, Witness owner Gregg Holcomb and chef Jesse Elliot have purchased the Broadway Grill space, reports Capitol Hill Seattle. The duo plans to pay homage to the grill—which spent 22 long years in business—by following the original layout of the space and even bringing back some menu throwbacks. While things might look somewhat familiar, Holcomb and Elliot are also cooking up some new ideas for the project, which is dubbed Olmstead for now. Expect karaoke, trivia, maybe some dancing, and definitely a "SportsBall Room."

A Blander Belltown

Our esteemed Belltown tipster snapped a pic of a sign in the window at Chili and Sesame Korean Kitchen that bears sad news: The restaurant has closed due to some family health issues. The friendly spot built a neighborhood following based on solid lunch combos and a broad evening menu of bulgogi, bibimbap, and various spicy stewed and fried fare.

Dynasty Room Holds On

The low-lit bar—which I-Miun Liu revived last year in the old Four Seas restaurant space—will pump out kalbi ribs and spicy popcorn chicken a little while longer. According to Eater Seattle, demolition on the Chinatown–International District building has been delayed until February, allowing the bar to remain open months past its expected July expiration date. Some changes are still afoot, though: Beginning in August, the drinking den will scale back its hours to just Thursday through Saturday.

Soda Tax Scuffle

On Monday, the city council passed a law to keep all revenue from Seattle's soda tax in a separate fund dedicated to healthful food programs and education, per the Seattle Times. But implementation won’t come easy: Mayor Jenny Durkan says she plans to veto the bill, as it will create holes in her budget moving forward. When originally passed, the soda tax was meant to reduce consumption of the sugary beverage and improve public health. Seattle expected to raise $14.8 million in 2018; in actuality, the city has an extra $7.2 million on its hands, which Durkan allocated to the general fund in this year's budget. The new bill, says council member Mike O'Brien, is an attempt to bring the tax money back to its original intent.

Fremont Brew News, Too

Okay, not quite all beer developments are relegated to Ballard: Bellingham-based Aslan Brewing Company will open its third location in late September inside a new Fremont development, Cedar Speedster. As reported by Eater Seattle, the incoming Seattle location is the brewery’s first foray outside the northern college town—and, fittingly, they’re downsizing to about 30 seats for the big city. Brewery operations will remain in Bellingham, but otherwise the Fremont outpost is embracing its Seattle digs with sandwiches from Salumi and seafood from new restaurant Local Tide. Yet another reason to scope the place out: It’ll be neighbors with Revel, which temporarily decamped to South Lake Union during the building’s construction.

This Week in Food & Drink

Espresso, avocado toast, and frosé have landed in U Village: Mr. West's second outpost is softly open.

Bring on the roasted pineapple fritters: A new doughnut shop lands on Capitol Hill come mid-August.

If all you want is the feel of the sea, tuck away in one of these nautical restaurants or bars—it’s cheaper than moorage.