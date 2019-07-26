Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

Megan Rapinoe taking in the World Cup glory. Image: Shutterstock by Jose Breton - Pics Action

Megan Rapinoe has already conquered the soccer world, and now she’s out to conquer the literary world, too. The outspoken (and downright badass) Reign FC midfielder who led her to team to victory at this year’s Women’s World Cup—while simultaneously engaging in a war of words with the president—has just announced she’s writing two books.

The first, a currently untitled memoir, will cover topics both on and off the field, according to The New York Times. It will build on Rapinoe’s message of justice and equity, along with personal anecdotes from the soccer star’s life. The book, acquired by Penguin Press and expected for release next year, will tackle issues like equal pay, nationalism, and LGBTQ rights—subjects she’s already publicly discussed.

“I hope this book will inspire people to find what they can do, and in turn inspire other people around them to do the same,” Rapinoe told the Times.

She’s also signed on to write a middle-grade book for Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Press, that will explore the power of young people to create change in their communities and around the world.

Penguin Press president and editor in chief Ann Godoff noted to the Times that Rapinoe’s memoir will serve a different purpose than others penned by fellow female soccer players. “She’s just operating from this very honest and straightforward and ‘This is who I am’ place. I think that’s what many people aspire to.”

While our hope for a Rapinoe/Bird 2020 ticket may be dead, we can still look forward to her inspiring wisdom next year. And who knows, if Inslee wins the presidency she might just be our next secretary of state. For now, we’ll just add this to the list of reasons we love Megan Rapinoe.