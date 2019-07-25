  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Seattle Sounds

Scott McCaughey Had a Stroke. Then He Wrote an Album in the ICU.

The Northwest icon and his band the Minus 5 play the Tractor Tavern, supporting Stroke Manor.

By Stefan Milne 7/25/2019 at 8:00am

Scott McCaughey leads the Minus 5 at the Tractor Tavern on Saturday. 

Image: Courtesy Yep Roc Music Group

In November 2017, Scott McCaughey was in San Francisco on tour with his band the Minus 5. The longtime Seattle musician, who now lives in Portland, had a day off and was out for a walk. Then he slowed, grew disoriented. “Eventually I found myself lying in the street,” he says. He ended up in the hospital, and after some misdiagnosis—24 hours without an MRI—he found he’d had a stroke.

The doctor said McCaughey would likely never play music again. He was mostly paralyzed on one side, and “my speech center in my brain was what got fried.” His whole mental musical catalogue had been wiped out, spanning back to his early 1980s work with the Young Fresh Fellows, the Seattle indie rock progenitor who toured with the Replacements. McCaughey was in the ICU and had a notebook with him, so he started writing down whatever words he could. “I had thoughts that I would try to convey, but I couldn't convey them.”

They came out in language like, “Green turn up yellow rib blue attack soft purple ooze white arm eggs running pepper salt.” Others were less inscrutable: “I am short of breath / I am in pain / I am chocking / I am feeling sick / I want to be suctioned.” The words were broken into lines, but they weren’t consciously lyrics. When he got home after a month of recovery in San Francisco, he tried putting them to music, “just to see what they sounded like.” The resulting songs developed quickly into a full album.

Image: Courtesy Yep Roc Music Group

As friends came by to visit, they started laying down backing tracks—longtime collaborator Peter Buck of R.E.M., Joe Adragna, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney, John Moen of the Decemberists, Dave Depper of Death Cab for Cutie, members of his current touring band like Alia Farah and Jenny Conlee. McCaughey put out the album, Stroke Manor, as a Record Store Day special release in April. In June it went into wide release, and on Saturday, July 27, McCaughey and the Minus 5 play the Tractor Tavern. While the lyrics on Stroke Manor remain near impossible to parse, the music is direct and nostalgic, rooted in the 1960s acid pop of the Beatles and the Beach Boys. Both show up in song titles: “Bleach Boys and Beach Girls” and “Beatles Forever (Little Red),” which contains the “Green turn up yellow” lyrics. 

McCaughey is still recovering. His old songs are coming back, but the Stroke Manor material is difficult to remember and play, and he’s only including seven or so of the new songs in his live set. They're intensely emotional to play live—bringing him both back to the state that spawned them and through how grateful he is for his recovery, his presence on stage a rejoinder to the idea that he was done.

The Minus 5
July 27, Tractor Tavern, $15

Filed under
Tractor Tavern, Local Music
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

SHIFTS & SHAKEUPS

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer-Fueled Expansions and Broadway Rebirths

9:00am By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 26–28

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Opening Dispatch

Mr. West Unveils Its New U Village Location

07/25/2019 By Sam Jones

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Kitchen Diaries

How Seattle's Rising Star Chefs Dream Up Dishes

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

News Feed

Seattle Restaurant News August 2019

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

10:00am By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 26–28

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Seattle Sounds

Scott McCaughey Had a Stroke. Then He Wrote an Album in the ICU.

07/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

Arts Notice

Seattle Art Fair 2019 Aims to Be a Room of Wonder

07/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Freakout Festival Announces Another Intriguing Lineup

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

10:00am By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Me

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe