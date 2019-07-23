What We’re Eating Now August 2019

Korean-style shaved ice has landed in the U District. Image: Charity Burggraaf

Flair-Drenched Shaved Ice from Snowy Village

When temperatures are fully flirting with degrees in the low 70s, flip flops come out and the hunt for anything refreshing whatsoever begins in earnest. In the University District that means a gilded bowl of fluffy, milk-ice shavings—“silky snowy base” in Snowy Village parlance. The international chain’s Korean-style shaved ice, aka bingsoo, is light as air and piled with toppings from mango to strawberry to chocolatey Oreos. But tradition—and it’s a delicious one—calls for sweet red beans, delightfully chewy squares of glutinous rice cakes (injeolmi), and a heavy dusting of roasty soybean powder. —Rosin Saez

Freya’s Supremely Seattle Hot Dog

Imagine our most singular culinary creation—that cream cheese– and onion-laden street cart mainstay favored by blazed concert goers—as a more heroic version of itself, and you get the Seattle Scandinavian Dog at Freya, the cafe at Ballard’s Nordic Museum. The cream cheese is Norwegian, the link an Uli’s rosemary chicken sausage on a pretzel roll, the red onions a neon pink that could light the corridors of Valhalla. —James Ross Gardner

Walk-Up Wraps at Yalla

Middle Eastern wraps make profoundly great street food, yet in Seattle they never approach the ubiquity of their tortilla’d and bunned brethren. So Yalla, a new walk-up window on East Olive Way, fills a wanting niche. Working on rounds of saj, the unleavened Palestinian flat bread, chef Taylor Cheney spreads lively, nuanced flavors. Fixed accents—olives, mint, cucumber, tomato, and arugula—meet a rotating array of fillings: za’atar, kishk (bulgur fermented with yogurt), or lahme khuruf, an ideally spiced mix of lamb and pine nuts that emphasizes the meat’s sweetness over its funk. —Stefan Milne