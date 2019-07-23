Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

1. Bezos Butte

Only slightly preferable as a state landmark to his monumental, uh, spheres.

2. Wild Cougar Springs

If the big cats don’t get you, the drunken WSU students will.

3. Inbox Peak

That other hiker is phishing and has a deal of a lifetime if you just act now.

4. Naturist’s Gulch

Fingers crossed they meant “naturalist’s.”

5. Bike Lane Ledge

When you love a brush with death but cycling down Pine Street just isn’t enough.

6. Fire Walk

Tour of Twin Peaks filming locations or active lava flow? Only real Lynch fans can say for sure.

7. Inescapable Damnation State Park

Huh, must’ve taken a wrong turn at Diablo Lake.