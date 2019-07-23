Shade Index
Washington's Worst Hiking Trails
Deception Pass and Cape Disappointment aren’t even the half of it.
1. Bezos Butte
Only slightly preferable as a state landmark to his monumental, uh, spheres.
2. Wild Cougar Springs
If the big cats don’t get you, the drunken WSU students will.
3. Inbox Peak
That other hiker is phishing and has a deal of a lifetime if you just act now.
4. Naturist’s Gulch
Fingers crossed they meant “naturalist’s.”
5. Bike Lane Ledge
When you love a brush with death but cycling down Pine Street just isn’t enough.
6. Fire Walk
Tour of Twin Peaks filming locations or active lava flow? Only real Lynch fans can say for sure.
7. Inescapable Damnation State Park
Huh, must’ve taken a wrong turn at Diablo Lake.