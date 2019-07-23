The Top Things to Do in Seattle This August

Thing's lineup reads like a good, and mellower, version of Sasquatch. Image: Alan Parkinson

Festivals

Aug 24 & 25 The Gorge saw its last Sasquatch! Music Festival last year, but founder Adam Zacks now has a replacement called Thing. Held over two days at Port Townsend’s Fort Worden, the festival looks to be a mix of, well, very good things. Performers span from Lindy West to De La Soul to John Reilly and Friends (the actor’s Americana band), and they’re complemented by things like yoga, hikes, and Architects of Air’s Luminarium (above). Port Townsend, $110–$250

Classical & More

Aug 16 No classic jazz musician alive is more notable than Herbie Hancock, whose album Head Hunters simultaneously formed and transcended fusion, flecking jazz with funk and soul. Likewise, no contemporary jazz musician carries on this eclectic legacy more notably than Kamasi Washington. His sax has swerved, blissfully, behind Kendrick Lamar and Lauryn Hill. When Hancock and Washington unite at Marymoor, expect ecstasy. Marymoor Park, $50–$90

Books & Talks

Aug 19 Eight years after she roared onto the literary scene with her National Book Award–nominated debut novel, The Tiger’s Wife, Téa Obreht returns with a mythic western. Inland, set in 1890s Arizona, tells the parallel stories of a haunted outlaw and a frontierswoman whose family has disappeared. The novel features no tigers, but no matter: Here be camels, wolves, and ghosts. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Comedy

“I just never believed Jesus was white. Never. Why? First clue, his name’s Jesus.” —Michael Che

Aug 16–18 Saturday Night Live mainstay Michael Che brings his sharply relaxed stand-up, along with comic Cipha Sounds, on the Liberal but Gangsta tour. The Triple Door, $40

Special Events

Aug 1–4 Last year’s Seattle Art Fair saw huge robots battling, a scale model of the solar system that spanned downtown, and 14-foot-tall puppets. This year’s event—the fair’s fifth—includes an installation where visitors smash their faces into bread (it’s a whole thing) and an AI robot-sculpture that tells stories about how black people are underrepresented in tech. Even if you don’t buy, you’ll have plenty of conversation pieces. CenturyLink Field Event Center, $30–$50