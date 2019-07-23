The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

Search our interactive database of 2019’s top doctors and health practitioners.

How We Made the List

Seattle Met partnered with the Professional Research Services survey company to poll health care practitioners licensed by the Washington State Department of Health in King, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Pierce counties, asking, “If you or a loved one needed care, whom would you choose?” Voters nominated their most esteemed peers based on years of experience, competency, rapport with patients, patient satisfaction and compliance with care recommendations, and ability to work effectively with colleagues across specialties to deliver the best patient care. The top vote recipients were vetted with the DOH to ensure good standing before inclusion on the list. The complete list and full practice names and addresses can be found on our website. This list of Top Doctors, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners should be viewed as just one of many resources to consult when finding the best care.