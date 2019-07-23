Snap Judgment
Should You Chug That CBD Latte?
Cannabidiol, a nonintoxicating cousin of THC derived from hemp, has taken off as the next wellness trend despite legal murkiness. Now the FDA is taking steps to regulate the use of CBD in food and drinks.
“CBD is a very promising molecule for many ailments. But because of the legal status of anything involving cannabis, the research lags behind tremendously.... There is FDA approval of CBD as a medicine for seizures...but would you add some anti-seizure medication to your coffee?”
—Beatriz Carlini, senior researcher, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute, University of Washington
“For the most part, CBD is unregulated, it’s untested, and in a lot of cases, people don’t know what they’re getting.... It’s always buyer beware: Go into it knowing that you’d want to see where that CBD came from.”
—Bryan Smith, spokesperson, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board
“We made this wellness menu [but] the press zeroed in on the [CBD lattes]...and [King County] reached out and said it’s not on this list of approved additives released by the FDA. I’m not naive about why food additives make their way through the FDA process. I mean, does anybody think that saccharin is good for your body?”
—Brendan McGill, owner and chef, Cafe Hitchcock