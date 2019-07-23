Seattle Restaurant News August 2019

Next year can't come soon enough: Hello Robin expands to U Village in 2020. Image: Sarah Flotard / Hello Robin

Restaurant Spin-Offs

Max Petty will bring negronis and those drool-inducing smash burgers to his casual sequel, Eden Hill Provisions, on Queen Anne this summer.

Cookie Tidings

Mackles’mores and birthday cake cookies—fresh from the oven, mind you—come to University Village when Capitol Hill’s Hello Robin bakes up a second location come 2020.

Holy Hot Pot

Seattle is experiencing a boiling soup boom as of late with a slate of newcomers that includes Tukwila’s Hot Pot World Rotary, where one plucks bowl-bound ingredients from a conveyor belt.

The Sweet Factory

Pike Place Market’s freshest arrival, Joe Chocolate Co., puts Willy Wonka to shame with a pipe that sends liquid chocolate straight into a rich mocha crafted at the espresso bar.

Wining for a Cause

The Auction of Washington Wines returns August 15–17, which means drinking rosé benefits Seattle Children’s hospital and summertime Instagram selfies.