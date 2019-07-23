Your Best Shot
Reader's Lens August 2019
Each month we choose a photo from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)
Jeff Riseden @jeffr.photo
Part of the joy in photography is discovering new perspectives. These polished panels offered a great canvas for the Space Needle to show off in the evening light. With so many iconic structures in such close vicinity, you’re sure to find an angle you like at the Seattle Center.