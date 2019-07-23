NEWSMAKERS
Perfect Party August 2019
Here’s who we’d invite if we could entertain this month’s most interesting visitors, locals, and newsmakers.
Lionel Richie
Hello? Is it the smooth-toned crooner you're looking for? You can find the hit-making singer-songwriter when he plays Marymoor Park on August 20.
Julie McElrath
Fred Hutch’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease director will oversee an early-phase clinical trial of a new HIV vaccine candidate—test results we actually want.
Peter Ungaro
Under this CEO, Seattle-based Cray will build the world’s fastest supercomputer for the Department of Energy. But can it talk like it’s in a sci-fi movie?
Lori Matsukawa
This award-winning KING 5 anchor and journalist retired in June after 36 years reporting local stories. We, too, wish we could quit the news sometimes.
Tim Harris
Real Change’s founding director celebrates the streetside newspaper’s 25-year anniversary in August. No spare dollars? Vendors now take digital payment.