Freakout Festival Announces Another Intriguing Lineup

Monsterwatch struts the bar at Conor Byrne Pub at last year's Freakout Festival. Image: Courtesy Freakout Festival

One of the better things about Freakout Festival is that while its posters are organized big print to small, that organization doesn’t especially matter. The annual music festival—put on by Freakout Records, and taking over a number of Ballard venues (Tractor Tavern, Salmon Bay Eagles Club)—returns for the seventh year this November 14–17, and this morning Freakout announced this year’s lineup. Yes, most of it leans toward psych and punk rock. Yes, there are headliners—Soft Kill, Tempers, Death Valley Girls, along with locals like Native funk stunners Khu.éex’ and Freakout band Acid Tongue.

But the whole list is peppered with talent. Monsterwatch, who brought a riot of loud and dirty guitar rock to Conor Byrne last year, returns. So does Seattle art-punk band Tres Leches, who played at Caffe Umbria alongside a slate of bands from Mexico. This year imports another four, along with one from Colombia, three from France, and a couple from BC.

The shows largely take place on Friday and Saturday. Thursday is an opening night party at the Sunset Tavern, and Sunday is a closing night party at the Sunset and Tractor. Early bird tickets are on sale now: $35 for a day, $65 for Saturday and Sunday.

Freakout Festival 7

Nov 14–17, Ballard, $35–$65