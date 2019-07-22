What to Do After Work July 22–25

Alt-rock band Grizfolk plays the Crocodile this Thursday. Image: Couretsy Grizfolk/Andrew Ha

Mon, July 22

Elissa Washuta and Theresa Warburton

To counter the lack of indigenous voices in American literary anthologies, editors Elissa Washuta and Theresa Warburton created Shapes of Native Nonfiction, a collection of 27 essays by contemporary Native writers. The editors use basket weaving techniques—coiling, plaiting—to organize the book, which offers insight into current indigenous lives. Central Library, Free

July 23 & 24

Hari Kondabolu's New Material Nights

In the documentary The Problem with Apu, comedian Hari Kondabolu dug into the Indian convenience store owner trope The Simpsons introduced 28 years ago. The former Seattleite, who filmed his debut Netflix special, Warn Your Parents, at the Neptune, returns for two nights to give an inside look at how he writes and polishes his stand-up material before taking it on the road. Expect mistakes, self-edits, and ad-libs—it’s all part of the process. 18th and Union Theater, $7



Wed, July 24

Harry Potter Doughnites

With seemingly endless ways to reminisce about Harry Potter, why not try a mash-up of trivia, beer, and doughnuts? Down in Georgetown, Side Hustle is crafting three paired tastings of Lowercase brews and doughnut flavors befitting J.K. Rowling’s beloved universe. A honey lavender doughnut (inspired by Lavender Brown, perhaps?) accompanies a witbier; a black forest flavor comes with a stout; and the pastry rendition of butterbeer would make Hogsmeade proud. All will taste that much sweeter after you flex on Hufflepuff fans (they exist) with your extensive knowledge of wands, magical creatures, and Hogwarts lore. Lowercase Brewing, $8 per tasting

Wed, July 24 (thru Aug 11)

7th and Jackson

The latest play by local Sara Porkalob follows three best friends in the mid-20th century who aspire to open a jazz club in Seattle’s Chinatown–International District. Even as WWII and the bombing of Pearl Harbor threaten to tear apart their community, the women remain committed to their dream. Live renditions of jazz classics by Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and the Andrew Sisters will accompany the show, along with a four-course meal inspired by the C–ID’s food scene of yore. Cafe Nordo, $79

Thu, July 25

Grizfolk

The bright, polished harmonies that dominate Grizfolk’s new album, Rarest of Birds, are reminiscent of a day at the beach. But that doesn’t mean the band is afraid to tackle tough subjects: “Mercy,” written following the Charlottesville car attack two years ago, is a plea to listeners to keep searching for light in the dark. The Crocodile, $15