  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Collabs

An Ice Cream Dinner with Salt and Straw and Ciudad Is Really Happening

Patio setting. Rosé pairings. And did we mention ice cream...for dinner?

By Rosin Saez 7/2/2019 at 8:00am

One of Salt and Straw's seasonal July flavors: sheep's cheese and strawberries. Expect the same level of intriguing flavor combos at the dinner.

Image: Courtesy Salt and Straw

Ice cream for dinner is like a 10-year-old's dream come true—except with rosé and savory ingredients. Well, two flavor maestros are making it a reality: Chef Joe Bayley of Ciudad and Salt and Straw’s own ingredient genius Tyler Malek will collaborate on a five-course dinner on Sunday, July 14.

Out on Ciudad's sun-drenched patio in Georgetown, the ice cream popup will go for five rounds, each with ice cream (or sorbet, or gelato) as the core of each course. The evening opens with cocktails: grilled pineapple pine colado with olive oil ice cream or sherry-and-cola kalimotxo with spruce and cola sorbet. Then things take a savory turn come mealtime during which oysters are crowned with a bloody mary granita and dukkah-spice snap peas and asparagus meet roasted carrot soft serve.

By the the third course you should be questioning everything you know about ice cream flavors and cursing Baskin Robbins for stopping at only 31 of them. Dishes like Dungeness crab (with buttermilk Dippin’ Dots!), barbecue pork shoulder with Thai chile peanut brittle and fish sauce caramel, and ras el hanout sour cream gelato beside a saskatoon berry sponge cake conclude the meal.

What else? Rosé all day, er, all meal with pairings throughout the evening. And guests can take home a copy of Malek's new recipe-packed Salt and Straw Ice Cream Cookbook.

Ciudad and Salt and Straw Ice Cream Dinner
July 14, 5pm, Ciudad, $150

Image: Courtesy Salt and Straw

Filed under
Popups, Collabs, Ice Cream, Ciudad, Salt and Straw
Show Comments
In this Article

Salt and Straw

$ Dessert, Ice Cream Multiple Locations

Cousins and owners Kim and Tyler Malek founded Salt and Straw in 2011, dispensing flavors that take people on a rollercoaster ride—the sweet, nostalgia-hitti...

Ciudad

$$ Small Plates 6118 12th Ave S

In Georgetown, a fortress of brick walls conceals a temple of dining influenced by the grilling traditions of South America, Portugal, the Mediterranean, and...

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

Seattle's Best Pizza: From Thick Crust to Thin

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Collabs

An Ice Cream Dinner with Salt and Straw and Ciudad Is Really Happening

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 1–3

07/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Order Up

The Team Behind Damn the Weather Will Open Champagne Diner in Interbay

06/28/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Closing Remarks

So Many Talented Chefs Have Marched Through Trove's Kitchens

06/28/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Protest at Slate and Poke in Kirkland

06/28/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Philip Kiefer

Arts & Culture

Red, White, and Barbecued

What to Do in Seattle This July Fourth

07/01/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 1–3

07/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 28–30

06/28/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Artist Interview

Julia Shapiro Talks Her Solo Album, the Outback, and Third Eye Blind

06/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This July

06/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Pride 2019

Seattle Pride Event Guide 2019

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe