Weekend What to Do July 19–21

Catch Holland Andrews's extended vocal technique and vulnerable elegance at the Chapel Performance Space in Wallingford this weekend. Image: Emily Krouse

Fri, July 19

Holland Andrews

Abstract, evocative, cathartic—these are just a few qualities that this soundscape artist is bringing to the Wayward Music Series, a showcase for experimental sound. Here, Andrews shares their to-be-released album, What Makes Vulnerability Good, and bits of their next project, currently in the works, which examines the impact and story of their mother’s suicide. Chapel Performance Space, Suggested Donation $5

Fri, July 19

Tasting Menu Featuring Laurent-Perrier

A chef’s table takes over the Lakehouse in Bellevue Friday night. No, not the Netflix show—something you can actually sink your teeth into: a 10-course meal from the mind of executive chef Jason Handshuh. Expect a host of summer’s best offerings like watermelon, apricots, and peaches from Wenatchee orchards. Various sources of local inspiration like sturgeon caviar, copper river salmon, and trout roe transform into dishes like spot prawn tartare or a gourmet take on fish and chips. Laurent-Perrier champagne comes with an air of prestige because of its special growing region; various vintages and cocktails pairings will ensure your experience is extra bubbly. The Lakehouse, $200

Fri, July 19

The Thursday Collective with Water Felon

Want to hear two local takes on funk fusion—one new (the Thursday Collective), one a bit more seasoned? The bands are linked by their collaborative and exploratory sets, expanding their repertoires to include Latin, folk, jazz, soul, and rock. As Thursday Collective’s master-of-keys John Tomlinson said, “As long as there’s a good groove, we’re in it.” Skylark Cafe, $8

Sat, July 20

West of Chicago Pizza Company Eat and Greet

The great debate between deep dish and thin crust pies seems as old as time itself, but West of Chicago Pizza Company is defending the Midwest staple with a free eat and greet for the Delridge community. Stop by Ounces Taproom at noon to try the pizzeria’s traditional or tree hugger pies. The first is filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and caramelized onions while the latter sports mushrooms, roasted garlic, artichokes, and spinach. Most important: Every thick-crusted slice is blanketed in mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese and smothered in tomato sauce. Only 150 slices will be handed out, so it’d be wise to get there early. Ounces, Free

Sat, July 20

Old Is Not a Dirty Word: Dykes Over 50

The fourth show of the 2019 season, this exhibition clings to CoCA’s commitment to amplifying female-identified voices—specifically, older queer women. Curated by lesbian activist Lamar Van Dyke, the show consists of sculpture, acrylic, and other mediums from 10 artists—including hand-stitched burlesque costumes from a trapeze artist, airbrushed landscapes, and illustrated short films. Center on Contemporary Art, Free

All Weekend

140 LBS: How Beauty Killed My Mother

Medical negligence, Vietnamese beauty standards, and long-ignored trauma are all tackled in this one-woman autobiographical performance directed by Dragon Cycle’s Sara Porkalob. When Susan Lieu was just 11 years old, her mother died at the hands of a plastic surgeon. Now she has partnered with RealSelf and Washington Advocates for Patient Safety to prevent similar tragedies, and turned the story into a raw drama. Theatre Off Jackson, $25