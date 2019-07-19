  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 19–21

Hyper-local funk fusion, a one-woman show on plastic surgery, and 10 courses of summery goodness.

By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 7/19/2019 at 8:00am

Catch Holland Andrews's extended vocal technique and vulnerable elegance at the Chapel Performance Space in Wallingford this weekend. 

Image: Emily Krouse

Fri, July 19
Holland Andrews
Abstract, evocative, cathartic—these are just a few qualities that this soundscape artist is bringing to the Wayward Music Series, a showcase for experimental sound. Here, Andrews shares their to-be-released album, What Makes Vulnerability Good, and bits of their next project, currently in the works, which examines the impact and story of their mother’s suicide. Chapel Performance Space, Suggested Donation $5

Fri, July 19
Tasting Menu Featuring Laurent-Perrier
A chef’s table takes over the Lakehouse in Bellevue Friday night. No, not the Netflix show—something you can actually sink your teeth into: a 10-course meal from the mind of executive chef Jason Handshuh. Expect a host of summer’s best offerings like watermelon, apricots, and peaches from Wenatchee orchards. Various sources of local inspiration like sturgeon caviar, copper river salmon, and trout roe transform into dishes like spot prawn tartare or a gourmet take on fish and chips. Laurent-Perrier champagne comes with an air of prestige because of its special growing region; various vintages and cocktails pairings will ensure your experience is extra bubbly. The Lakehouse, $200

Fri, July 19
The Thursday Collective with Water Felon
Want to hear two local takes on funk fusion—one new (the Thursday Collective), one a bit more seasoned? The bands are linked by their collaborative and exploratory sets, expanding their repertoires to include Latin, folk, jazz, soul, and rock. As Thursday Collective’s master-of-keys John Tomlinson said, “As long as there’s a good groove, we’re in it.” Skylark Cafe, $8

Sat, July 20
West of Chicago Pizza Company Eat and Greet
The great debate between deep dish and thin crust pies seems as old as time itself, but West of Chicago Pizza Company is defending the Midwest staple with a free eat and greet for the Delridge community. Stop by Ounces Taproom at noon to try the pizzeria’s traditional or tree hugger pies. The first is filled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and caramelized onions while the latter sports mushrooms, roasted garlic, artichokes, and spinach. Most important: Every thick-crusted slice is blanketed in mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese and smothered in tomato sauce. Only 150 slices will be handed out, so it’d be wise to get there early. Ounces, Free 

Sat, July 20
Old Is Not a Dirty Word: Dykes Over 50
The fourth show of the 2019 season, this exhibition clings to CoCA’s commitment to amplifying female-identified voices—specifically, older queer women. Curated by lesbian activist Lamar Van Dyke, the show consists of sculpture, acrylic, and other mediums from 10 artists—including hand-stitched burlesque costumes from a trapeze artist, airbrushed landscapes, and illustrated short films. Center on Contemporary Art, Free

All Weekend
140 LBS: How Beauty Killed My Mother
Medical negligence, Vietnamese beauty standards, and long-ignored trauma are all tackled in this one-woman autobiographical performance directed by Dragon Cycle’s Sara Porkalob. When Susan Lieu was just 11 years old, her mother died at the hands of a plastic surgeon. Now she has partnered with RealSelf and Washington Advocates for Patient Safety to prevent similar tragedies, and turned the story into a raw drama. Theatre Off Jackson, $25 

Filed under
Theatre Off Jackson, Art Exhibits, Concerts, Free Food, Pizza, Lakehouse, Weekend Events
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Stowell Makes Big Plans and Smith Changes Hands

07/19/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 19–21

07/19/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alert

This Viet-Cajun Summertime Party Wants to Feed You

07/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mind Blown

Jerry Traunfeld Just Sold Poppy to the Owners of Altura

07/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

Where to Find Seattle's Top Middle Eastern Eats

07/15/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 19–21

07/19/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

24-Hour Party People

Seattle Can Hear the Mueller Report in Full at a 24-Hour Marathon Reading

07/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lit Life

Here Are the Washington Book Award Finalists for Your Summer Reading Needs

07/17/2019 By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

15 Artists to See at Capitol Hill Block Party 2019

07/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 15–18

07/15/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

News & City Life

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

24-Hour Party People

Seattle Can Hear the Mueller Report in Full at a 24-Hour Marathon Reading

07/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Savvy Promos

Here's How to Recycle Your Amazon Prime Day Packaging for Free

07/12/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

07/08/2019 By Anna Coumou

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Style & Shopping

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Pre-Flight Fancy

Just Landed: A New Alaska Airlines Lounge at Sea-Tac

07/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe