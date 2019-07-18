  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Books & Talks

24-Hour Party People

Seattle Can Hear the Mueller Report in Full at a 24-Hour Marathon Reading

This weekend at Town Hall Seattle, nearly 100 locals will utter each word of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

By Stefan Milne 7/18/2019 at 8:00am

Town Hall Seattle. 

Image: Courtesy Steve Dubinsky

“The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion,” reads the second sentence of Robert Mueller’s two-volume, 448-page “Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.” The information should surprise few. Mueller’s exact language and findings, though, are still new to many. The report has spent months atop the New York Times best seller list, but according to a CNN poll in May, three percent of Americans had read the whole thing, a number which CNN’s commentator called optimistic. Even some politicians admit they haven't dug in. 

Now, for a little assist, and to return some attention to the document before Mueller testifies before Congress on July 24, Town Hall Seattle stages a 24-hour live reading this weekend. Just under 100 readers, local theater people and students, along with singers such as Gretta Harley, will join in—uttering every word, footnote, and redaction. They’ll start at 8pm on Friday, July 19 and go until 8pm on Saturday, July 20. You can also catch the livestream here.

You may come and go as you like. The event is free, but Town Hall is accepting donations to cover production costs; all revenue beyond that goes to the local chapter of the ACLU. Afterwards, Town Hall’s bar will be open for a little party, since presumably after 24 hours of hearing about the fundaments of our democracy being undermined, you’ll want a drink. 

The reading is the brain child of three local theater people—Carl Sander, Sarah Harlett, and Brian Faker. Reading the report live has become a sort of tradition. Vice did it. Some New York theater companies did it. Then, late last month, actors like Annette Bening, John Lithgow, and Kevin Kline gathered for a decidedly weird dramatic reading. Seattle’s iteration will be firmly like the former, Faker says, “very straightforward, serious as a heart attack.”

Does he think anyone will actually sit through the whole 24 hours?

“No. I mean, obviously I dream of the one perverse person who I will see there at eight o'clock the next night, in [their] sleeping bag.”

The Mueller Report Live
July 19 & 20, Town Hall Seattle, Free 

Filed under
2016 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Readings and Talks, Town Hall
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Stowell Makes Big Plans and Smith Changes Hands

07/19/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 19–21

07/19/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alert

This Viet-Cajun Summertime Party Wants to Feed You

07/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mind Blown

Jerry Traunfeld Just Sold Poppy to the Owners of Altura

07/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

Where to Find Seattle's Top Middle Eastern Eats

07/15/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 19–21

07/19/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

24-Hour Party People

Seattle Can Hear the Mueller Report in Full at a 24-Hour Marathon Reading

07/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lit Life

Here Are the Washington Book Award Finalists for Your Summer Reading Needs

07/17/2019 By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

15 Artists to See at Capitol Hill Block Party 2019

07/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 15–18

07/15/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

News & City Life

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

24-Hour Party People

Seattle Can Hear the Mueller Report in Full at a 24-Hour Marathon Reading

07/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Savvy Promos

Here's How to Recycle Your Amazon Prime Day Packaging for Free

07/12/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

07/08/2019 By Anna Coumou

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Style & Shopping

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Pre-Flight Fancy

Just Landed: A New Alaska Airlines Lounge at Sea-Tac

07/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe