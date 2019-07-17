Lit Life
Here Are the Washington Book Award Finalists for Your Summer Reading Needs
The Washington Center for the Book picked 39 local titles across eight categories.
For the 53rd year, the Washington Center for the Book has released its list of Washington State Book Award finalists. On October 12, Paul Constant of The Seattle Review of Books will host a ceremony at the Central Library to announce the winners.
2019 Finalists: Books for Adults Categories
Fiction
- The Best Bad Things by Katrina Carrasco, of Seattle
- The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore by Kim Fu, of Seattle
- So Lucky by Nicola Griffith, of Seattle
- Night Hawks by Charles Johnson, of Seattle
- Winter Sisters by Robin Oliveira, of Seattle
Poetry
- What We Do by Michele Bombardier, of Bainbridge Island
- The Book of Sharks by Rob Carney, formerly of Washington
- Instruments of the True Measure by Laura Da’, of Newcastle
- Between Darkness and Trust by Lorraine Ferra, of Port Townsend
- The Slow Art by Sierra Golden, of Seattle
Biography/Memoir
- Guts by Janet Buttenweiser, of Seattle
- The Shame of Losing by Sarah Cannon, of Edmonds
- Nothing Good Can Come from This by Kristi Coulter, of Seattle
- The Seminarian by Patrick Parr, of Bellevue
- Arctic Solitaire by Paul Souders, of Seattle
Nonfiction
- A False Report by Ken Armstrong, of Seattle
- Like a Mother by Angela Garbes, of Seattle
- So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo, of Shoreline
- Our Native Bees by Paige Embry, of Seattle
- Uplake by Ana Maria Spagna, of Stehekin
- The Lines That Make Us: Stories from Nathan's Bus by Nathan Vass, of Seattle
2019 Finalists: Books for Youth Categories
Picture Books
- Summer Supper illustrated by Mike Austin, of Seattle, and written by Rubin Pfeffer
- The Frightful Ride of Michael McMichael by Bonny Becker, of Seattle, and illustrated by Mark Fearing
- Something Smells by Blake Liliane Hellman, of Seattle, and illustrated by Steven Henry, of Seattle
- Trevor illustrated by Amy Hevron, of Seattle, and written by Jim Averbeck
- All Are Welcome illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman, of Seattle, and written by Alexandra Penfold
- Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse illustrated by Corinna Luyken, of Olympia, and written by Marcy Campbell
Books for Young Readers (ages 6 to 8)
- King & Kayla and the Case of the Lost Tooth by Dori Hillestad Butler, of Kirkland
- Peanut Butter and Jelly by Ben Clanton, of Tacoma
- The Sasquatch and the Lumberjack by Crix Sheridan, of Seattle
Books for Middle Grade Readers (ages 8 to 12)
- Winterhouse by Ben Guterson, of North Bend
- The Ostrich and Other Lost Things by Beth Hautala, formerly of Bellingham
- Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey, of western Washington
- Wish Upon a Sleepover by Suzanne Selfors, of Bainbridge Island
Books for Young Adult Readers (ages 13 and up)
- Unpresidented by Martha Brockenbrough, of Seattle
- A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti, of Kenmore
- I Am Still Alive by Kate Alice Marshall, of Seattle
- Blood Water Paint by Joy McCullough, of Seattle
- Fast Backward by David Patneaude, of Woodinville
- The Price Guide to the Occult by Leslye Walton, of Seattle