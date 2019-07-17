Here Are the Washington Book Award Finalists for Your Summer Reading Needs

Robin Oliveira's novel Winter Sisters is a nominee for the Washington State Book Award in Fiction. Image: Courtesy Robin Oliveira

For the 53rd year, the Washington Center for the Book has released its list of Washington State Book Award finalists. On October 12, Paul Constant of The Seattle Review of Books will host a ceremony at the Central Library to announce the winners.

2019 Finalists: Books for Adults Categories

Fiction

The Best Bad Things by Katrina Carrasco, of Seattle

The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore by Kim Fu, of Seattle

So Lucky by Nicola Griffith, of Seattle

Night Hawks by Charles Johnson, of Seattle

Winter Sisters by Robin Oliveira, of Seattle

Poetry

What We Do by Michele Bombardier, of Bainbridge Island

The Book of Sharks by Rob Carney, formerly of Washington

Instruments of the True Measure by Laura Da’, of Newcastle

Between Darkness and Trust by Lorraine Ferra, of Port Townsend

The Slow Art by Sierra Golden, of Seattle

Biography/Memoir

Guts by Janet Buttenweiser, of Seattle

The Shame of Losing by Sarah Cannon, of Edmonds

Nothing Good Can Come from This by Kristi Coulter, of Seattle

The Seminarian by Patrick Parr, of Bellevue

Arctic Solitaire by Paul Souders, of Seattle

Nonfiction

A False Report by Ken Armstrong, of Seattle

Like a Mother by Angela Garbes, of Seattle

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo, of Shoreline

Our Native Bees by Paige Embry, of Seattle

Uplake by Ana Maria Spagna, of Stehekin

The Lines That Make Us: Stories from Nathan's Bus by Nathan Vass, of Seattle

2019 Finalists: Books for Youth Categories

Picture Books

Summer Supper illustrated by Mike Austin, of Seattle, and written by Rubin Pfeffer

The Frightful Ride of Michael McMichael by Bonny Becker, of Seattle, and illustrated by Mark Fearing

Something Smells by Blake Liliane Hellman, of Seattle, and illustrated by Steven Henry, of Seattle

Trevor illustrated by Amy Hevron, of Seattle, and written by Jim Averbeck

All Are Welcome illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman, of Seattle, and written by Alexandra Penfold

Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse illustrated by Corinna Luyken, of Olympia, and written by Marcy Campbell

Books for Young Readers (ages 6 to 8)

King & Kayla and the Case of the Lost Tooth by Dori Hillestad Butler, of Kirkland

Peanut Butter and Jelly by Ben Clanton, of Tacoma

The Sasquatch and the Lumberjack by Crix Sheridan, of Seattle

Books for Middle Grade Readers (ages 8 to 12)

Winterhouse by Ben Guterson, of North Bend

The Ostrich and Other Lost Things by Beth Hautala, formerly of Bellingham

Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey, of western Washington

Wish Upon a Sleepover by Suzanne Selfors, of Bainbridge Island

Books for Young Adult Readers (ages 13 and up)