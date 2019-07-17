  1. Arts & Culture
Here Are the Washington Book Award Finalists for Your Summer Reading Needs

The Washington Center for the Book picked 39 local titles across eight categories.

By Stefan Milne 7/17/2019 at 9:43am

Robin Oliveira's novel Winter Sisters is a nominee for the Washington State Book Award in Fiction. 

Image: Courtesy Robin Oliveira

For the 53rd year, the Washington Center for the Book has released its list of Washington State Book Award finalists. On October 12, Paul Constant of The Seattle Review of Books will host a ceremony at the Central Library to announce the winners. 

2019 Finalists: Books for Adults Categories 

Fiction

  • The Best Bad Things by Katrina Carrasco, of Seattle 
  • The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore by Kim Fu, of Seattle
  • So Lucky by Nicola Griffith, of Seattle 
  • Night Hawks by Charles Johnson, of Seattle 
  • Winter Sisters by Robin Oliveira, of Seattle

Poetry

  • What We Do by Michele Bombardier, of Bainbridge Island 
  • The Book of Sharks by Rob Carney, formerly of Washington 
  • Instruments of the True Measure by Laura Da’, of Newcastle 
  • Between Darkness and Trust by Lorraine Ferra, of Port Townsend 
  • The Slow Art by Sierra Golden, of Seattle

Biography/Memoir

  • Guts by Janet Buttenweiser, of Seattle 
  • The Shame of Losing by Sarah Cannon, of Edmonds 
  • Nothing Good Can Come from This by Kristi Coulter, of Seattle 
  • The Seminarian by Patrick Parr, of Bellevue
  • Arctic Solitaire by Paul Souders, of Seattle 

Nonfiction

  • A False Report by Ken Armstrong, of Seattle 
  • Like a Mother by Angela Garbes, of Seattle 
  • So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo, of Shoreline
  • Our Native Bees by Paige Embry, of Seattle 
  • Uplake by Ana Maria Spagna, of Stehekin
  • The Lines That Make Us: Stories from Nathan's Bus by Nathan Vass, of Seattle

2019 Finalists: Books for Youth Categories 

Picture Books

  • Summer Supper illustrated by Mike Austin, of Seattle, and written by Rubin Pfeffer 
  • The Frightful Ride of Michael McMichael by Bonny Becker, of Seattle, and illustrated by Mark Fearing 
  • Something Smells by Blake Liliane Hellman, of Seattle, and illustrated by Steven Henry, of Seattle 
  • Trevor illustrated by Amy Hevron, of Seattle, and written by Jim Averbeck 
  • All Are Welcome illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman, of Seattle, and written by Alexandra Penfold 
  • Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse illustrated by Corinna Luyken, of Olympia, and written by Marcy Campbell 

Books for Young Readers (ages 6 to 8)

  • King & Kayla and the Case of the Lost Tooth by Dori Hillestad Butler, of Kirkland 
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly by Ben Clanton, of Tacoma
  • The Sasquatch and the Lumberjack by Crix Sheridan, of Seattle 

Books for Middle Grade Readers (ages 8 to 12)

  • Winterhouse by Ben Guterson, of North Bend 
  • The Ostrich and Other Lost Things by Beth Hautala, formerly of Bellingham 
  • Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey, of western Washington
  • Wish Upon a Sleepover by Suzanne Selfors, of Bainbridge Island 

Books for Young Adult Readers (ages 13 and up)

  • Unpresidented by Martha Brockenbrough, of Seattle 
  • A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti, of Kenmore 
  • I Am Still Alive by Kate Alice Marshall, of Seattle 
  • Blood Water Paint by Joy McCullough, of Seattle 
  • Fast Backward by David Patneaude, of Woodinville 
  • The Price Guide to the Occult by Leslye Walton, of Seattle
Travel & Outdoors

Pre-Flight Fancy

Just Landed: A New Alaska Airlines Lounge at Sea-Tac

07/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

