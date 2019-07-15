  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work July 15–18

Two takes on the Bay Area (one historical, one musical), a drag remake of The Golden Girls, and a benefit show at Neumos.

By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 7/15/2019

Pete Escovedo takes the stage this Tuesday and Wednesday at Jazz Alley.

Image: Courtesy Pete Escovedo

Mon, July 15
Margaret O'Mara
University of Washington history professor Margaret O’Mara’s latest nonfiction work, The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America, dives into the sparsely documented relationship between the U.S. government and the famous Northern California region. Moving from a desolate post-World War II Palo Alto through Steve Jobs’s 2011 memorial service, the book recounts the history of computing and early reliance on federal funding to illustrate the rise of the world’s tech epicenter. University Book Store, Free

Mon, July 15
Saké Nomi Dinner
Executive chef Kirin Chun is readying a surf-and-turf experience with sake pairings that’s almost sure to end up in diners' Instagram story highlight reel. Kick things off with an appetizer trio of king salmon, chips with caviar, and Wagyu tartare. To follow, four courses of gourmet bliss like octopus carpaccio, dry-aged pork tonkatsu, and a Wagyu strip loin. Somewhere between the lobster agnolotti with sea urchin and the green tea tiramisu, you might discover your next fermented obsession: Each course is paired with sake, a Japanese rice wine that’s easy to drink alongside Chun's meal. Miller's Guild, $150

July 16 & 17
Pete Escovedo Orchestra with Leah Tysse
The Grammy-nominated Latin jazz percussionist Pete Escovedo heads to Seattle for a pair of performances. His newest album, Back to the Bay, pays tribute to the development of the Bay Area’s music scene over the last 70 years and commemorates Escovedo’s first gig at the California Hotel’s Gold Room in 1953. Joining the legendary drummer onstage is independent soul and blues vocalist Leah Tysse. Jazz Alley, $33

Wed, July 17
Golden Girls Live!
Every holiday season since 2006, drag queens Heklina, D’Arcy Drollinger, Matthew Martin, and Holotta Tymes have taken over the Bay Area’s historic Victoria Theater to deliver a live reenactment of the most popular Golden Girls holiday specials. Now, the four are hitting the road and expanding their repertoire to include more classic episodes of the beloved sitcom. This Wednesday’s performance includes two fan-favorite episodes: “Long Day’s Journey into Marinara” and “Big Daddy’s Little Lady.” SIFF Cinema Egyptian, $25–$60

Wed, July 17
LuckyQ Barbecue
Nikki DeGidio set out to create her dream restaurant, Lucky Santo, for the celiacs or otherwise health-minded folks in the world (herself included). The Sunset Hill restaurant's summer barbecue series has a lot on deck in terms of drinks: wine and cocktails like the Sprezza—a spritz made with aromatic wine, bitters, and vermouth. Last week’s cookout involved grilled beef short ribs served with marinated cucumbers, cauliflower, rice, kimchi, and generous heaps of locally sourced seasonal veggies, so expect something along those barbecue lines, though the upcoming LuckyQ meat and veggie options haven’t yet been finalized. Lucky Santo, $15

Thu, July 18
Mind Your Own Uterus
As a prelude to Capitol Hill Block Party weekend, Neumos hosts a benefit for the Yellowhammer Fund, a reproductive justice organization that provides funding for those seeking care at one of Alabama’s three abortion clinics. Motown-inspired funk band Breaks and Swells lead the bill, supported by dream-pop sextet La Fonda, synth-heavy singer Claire George, blues group Motus, and indie-folk band Wolfchild. Neumos, $10

