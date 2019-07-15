  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Mind Blown

Jerry Traunfeld Just Sold Poppy to the Owners of Altura

One of the Northwest's landmark restaurants will end its run—and be reinvented by another topflight Seattle chef.

By Allecia Vermillion 7/15/2019 at 5:01pm

So long Poppy, hello Carrello.

Image: Courtesy Poppy

In the Seattle restaurant landscape, news doesn’t get much bigger (or incite more feels) than this: Jerry Traunfeld says he will close the doors at Poppy after dinner service on Sunday, August 4.

The chef—long one of the region's most respected, with the James Beard Award to prove it—says his husband, Stephen, is ready to retire, and the two will move to Palm Springs this winter. “I wasn’t thinking it would happen this soon, but it feels like the right time for us.” He’s leaving his restaurant in the hands of another esteemed Seattle chef, selling it to Nathan and Rebecca Lockwood, who own Altura just across the street. The couple will open a spot they say reclaims the original “more rustic, larger portions, more traditional Italian” menu that took the city by storm when Altura debuted seven years ago.

Traunfeld opened Poppy on September 16, 2008, at a moment when both he and the country were moving away from fine dining (though nobody knew yet how swift that move would be; the financial crisis was essentially set in motion that same week). He had big plans for the backyard garden, a young chef named Jason Stratton worked in the kitchen, and that stretch of north Broadway had seen better days.

Poppy’s menu was the rarest of all currencies in the restaurant world: something legitimately original. A trip to India famously inspired Traunfeld to embrace the tradition of thalis, but he recast these platters of 10 harmonious bites with his own Northwest flavors. “I didn’t really want it to be an Indian restaurant,” he recalls, “but I loved the idea of having all those little dishes working together.” It’s a tasting menu without the hours-long commitment. It’s small plate–esque variety without having to share.

The specific thali setup evolved over the years, but the food has never faltered. Though Traunfeld is still at the restaurant most days, chef de cuisine Sydney Clark is the one using bright herbs from the back garden to maximum effect. The clean Scandinavian aesthetic in the dining room also held up remarkably well. Poppy’s 11-year tenure has been wonderful, says Traunfeld, but never easy. The chef is hesitant to call his next chapter a retirement, though he doesn’t know what exactly he'll do after he moves. “I’m not opening a restaurant,” he says. “But I’m gonna stay busy, and I’m going to be involved in food, for sure.”

Meanwhile, the Lockwoods will open a restaurant called Carrello this October in the Poppy space, which faces Altura’s front windows. When the restaurant opened in 2011 (Seattle Met’s first-ever Restaurant of the Year, might I add), it served three-, four-, or five-course menus that mixed and matched artful pasta with starters and mains that still felt rustic despite consistently deep finesse. Altura later added a more traditional tasting menu, which became customers' primary choice over the next few years. “At that time, we were operating two restaurants under the same roof,” says Nathan Lockwood. “We had to pick one,” so these days Altura exclusively does tasting menus.

In some ways, he says, Carrello is “like a reawakening of that other half of Altura.”

With one notable difference. Carrello’s three-part menu will include generous bowls of pasta, family-style portions of seasonal meat and fish, but also carts that carry a host of small plates: antipasti, salumi, slightly larger vegetable dishes, and the genre of Italian snacks collectively known as stuzzichini.

The restaurant’s name stems from the Italian word for cart, says Lockwood, and while the setup is logistically reminiscent of dim sum, he notes Italy has its own history of bar cart–style service. Their contents can add up to a meal, if that’s what you’re into—though I can’t imagine passing up an opportunity to eat Lockwood’s pasta. Especially when OG Altura classics like gnocchi with lamb and sage, oxtail ragu, and pappardelle with tripe will resurface at Carrello. It's not the same as Altura's setup of yore, but should have that same modular build-your-meal quality, a counterpoint to the original across the street, where the kitchen shapes the entire meal.

In a funny way, this carries on the spirit of Poppy, which Traunfeld opened after an astonishing 17 years at the Herbfarm, wanting to shift away from the type of meal where customers had no choice in what they ate. Traunfeld says he's especially grateful the space went to fellow north Broadway denizens, and stewards of the character inherent to this pocket of Capitol Hill. There's also the matter of his nearby Sichuan restaurant, Lionhead—details on its future are forthcoming once things get formalized.

Meanwhile, I can't decide whether to be sorrowful about the close of this era or excited about what has to be one of the most momentous handoffs in Seattle chef history. All things to ponder over one last round of herbaceous cocktails and eggplant fries.

Filed under
Nathan Lockwood, Jerry Traunfeld, Altura, Restaurant Closures, Poppy
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Ticket Alert

This Viet-Cajun Summertime Party Wants to Feed You

9:27am By Rosin Saez

Mind Blown

Jerry Traunfeld Just Sold Poppy to the Owners of Altura

07/15/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

Where to Find Seattle's Top Middle Eastern Eats

07/15/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 15–18

07/15/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Pre-Flight Fancy

Just Landed: A New Alaska Airlines Lounge at Sea-Tac

07/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Brunch at Sawyer and a Curtain Call at Tango

07/12/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Lit Life

Here Are the Washington Book Award Finalists for Your Summer Reading Needs

9:43am By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

15 Artists to See at Capitol Hill Block Party 2019

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 15–18

07/15/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 12–14

07/12/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

World Traveler

A Guide to Seattle’s Summer Cultural Festivals

07/10/2019 By Sam Jones

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Savvy Promos

Here's How to Recycle Your Amazon Prime Day Packaging for Free

07/12/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

07/08/2019 By Anna Coumou

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Pre-Flight Fancy

Just Landed: A New Alaska Airlines Lounge at Sea-Tac

07/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe