  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 12–14

A blues chanteuse, Costa Rica's best coffee beans, and a West African quintet that marries tradition and funk.

By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 7/12/2019 at 9:00am

Mali quintet BKO brings their modernized, yet customary music to the Volunteer Park Amphitheater this weekend. 

Image: Xavier Courraud

Fri, July 12
Costa Rica’s Best Coffee Cupping
Fulcrum Coffee wants cultish java fans to taste Costa Rica’s most highly regarded beans without having to take out a second mortgage (really, some go for $300 per pound). The Alliance of Coffee Excellence finds the world’s best sustainable coffee through its Cup of Excellence program, which involves a rigorous cupping process and multiple panels filled with industry experts. You’ll be tasting the top 15 Costa Rican roasts, which hail from some the country’s most prestigious cultivation regions, like Tarrazú. Fulcrum Coffee, Free

Fri, July 12
Nora Michaels: Blues Chanteuse
For over 50 years, Nora Michales has slung sweet ballads and snappy jazz performances. On Friday, Geo’s intimate Cuban joint will take on the persona of a blues lounge, offering saxophone-heavy originals alongside yuca fritas and cocktails. Geo’s Cuban Bar and Grill, Free

Fri, July 12
World Music Series: BKO Quintet 
In their music, BKO Quintet’s vocalists, percussionists, and string players have found a way to fuse the oral tradition of the Gambia with their native Mali’s lingua franca, Bambara. Electric meets acoustic and tradition meets contemporary as they introduce instruments like the dejmbe goblet drum and djeli ngoni string instrument, bringing West African charisma to the Pacific Northwest. Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Free

Sat, July 13
Polish Festival Seattle
Poland’s unique style of Eastern European comfort food fills the soul as much as the stomach. Pierogis and kielbasa might be the most recognizable dishes, but Saturday’s festival lets diners expand their horizons with lesser-known delicacies. A quick crash course: Bigos is a meat-based hunter’s stew and pączkis are doughnuts filled with preserved fruit. One of Seattle’s most popular Polish delis, Sebi’s Bistro, will be on hand to serve up other national favorites, like zapiekanka—an open-faced sandwich served on half a baguette, topped with sauteed white mushrooms and covered with melted cheese. It’s no wonder this national cuisine is synonymous with rich, hearty portions. And with no entry fees, you’ll have plenty of cash to sample the flavors of Poland. Seattle Center Armory and Mural Amphitheater, Free

Sat, July 13
Matt-enee’s Four Friend Flavors Vol. 4
Improv duo Matt Hatfield and Renee Lynch are mixing up their witty, relationship-based comedy by bringing their friends into the conversation—a new pal (and sketch) every 15 minutes, to be exact. Expect ridiculous voices masking dark humor, and satirical scenarios that are a bit too close to home. The Pocket Theater, $10

All Weekend (thru July 27)
Amjad Faur and Paula Rebsom: In Our Absence
This exhibit plays with the age-old question, If a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound? These co-op artists and photographers used motion-sensor cameras to capture their favorite places—Scatter Creek hunting reserve and a Greenwood backyard—when they weren’t there to experience it themselves. Time-lapse shots of these nooks in nature will accompany experimental video projections, field recordings, and sculptural pieces intended to capture the sublime. SOIL Gallery, Free 

Filed under
Art Exhibits, Comedy, Food Events and Festivals, Concerts, Coffee, Jazz, Weekend Events
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Pre-Flight Fancy

Just Landed: A New Alaska Airlines Lounge at Sea-Tac

07/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Brunch at Sawyer and a Curtain Call at Tango

07/12/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 12–14

07/12/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Vive la France

11 Seattle Restaurants to Storm This Bastille Day

07/11/2019 By Anna Coumou and Courtney Cummings

Steakation (All I Ever Wanted)

Cowabunga Brings Meat and Music to Portland This Weekend

07/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 12–14

07/12/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

World Traveler

A Guide to Seattle’s Summer Cultural Festivals

07/10/2019 By Sam Jones

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

07/08/2019 By Anna Coumou

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 8–11

07/08/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

News & City Life

Savvy Promos

Here's How to Recycle Your Amazon Prime Day Packaging for Free

07/12/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

07/08/2019 By Anna Coumou

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Pre-Flight Fancy

Just Landed: A New Alaska Airlines Lounge at Sea-Tac

07/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe