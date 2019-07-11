Cowabunga Brings Meat and Music to Portland This Weekend

This setting is absurdly quaint. Image: Jason DeSomer

My comrades in arms to the south recently reminded me: Cowabunga Portland happens this weekend.

If you’re familiar with Seattle Met’s annual food festival, the Portland Monthly iteration of Cowabunga also gathers up scores of excellent chefs for three days of events, bites, and so much beer and wine. Their take on Cowabunga isn’t identical, by any means. It happens at Rossi Farms, for instance, and has a far less urban vibe than our own festival (which, might I add, is slated for September 27–29).

But the common thread is a legit roster of chefs. This weekend’s big names include Salt and Straw, Bamboo Sushi, Taqueria Nueve, Kim Jong Grillin’, Olympia Provisions, and the excellently named Fried Egg I’m In Love. Krist Novoselic’s Giants in the Trees will play Saturday night’s meat- and beer-fueled Barn Bash.

If you’re a fan of Portland restaurants, I-5 road trips, post-Nirvana music projects, or tax-free shopping augmented by great food (and did I mention an almost embarrassing amount of booze?), Cowabunga Portland still has tickets available; get them right over here.