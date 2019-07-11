  1. Eat & Drink
Vive la France

11 Seattle Restaurants to Storm This Bastille Day

Drink Frenchified wines and eat crispy frog legs—for la révolution!

By Anna Coumou and Courtney Cummings 7/11/2019 at 9:00am

Does it get any more French than burlesque? Cafe Campagne thinks not.

Image: Courtesy Cafe Campagne

Bastille Cafe and Bar

An all-day lineup awaits at Ballard’s French epicenter—historically speaking, a place worthy of storming. After brunch, the kitchen will shift its attention to a pig roast and oysters. Live jazz backdrops the afternoon beer garden (with Holy Mountain brews) before the Super-Krewe takes over tunes at 6. Staff will be on the lookout for the best dressed French revolutionary figures as part of a costume contest, which culminates during the evening’s burlesque performance in the Back Bar by Shanghai Pearl. Winner gets a $50 gift card. 10–10, A la carte

Cafe Campagne

The Pike Place bistro is going on its seventeenth year celebrating Bastille Day—and once more, they're planning a blowout. Expect day-long variety entertainment from burlesque to juggling, plus small plates, bites of cheese, and a selection of French wines at the cover-free party. The cafe’s casual elegance mixed with Post Alley’s brick-lined curves might just trick you into feeling like you’re inhabiting a part of history. 4:30–10, A la carte

Indi Chocolate

Two more Pike Place heavy hitters will team up to bring French cheeses and single-origin chocolate to the MarketFront. Beecher’s head cheesemonger Brian Gilbert will lead the interactive pairing, with sparkling pours in store for those over 21. 1:15–4:30, $40

Le Pichet

Toast to the revolution while awaiting jazzy Bric-a-Brac Duo at this First Ave bistro, which will dish up a menu of Parisian street food. What to expect: seafood boudin sandwiches and frites, then crepes with chocolate hazelnut mousse and puff pastries filled with figs and pistachios for dessert. 6–Late, A la carte

L'Oursin

Under the pendant lights and French art of this Central District spot, graze on oysters and wine all night. The seafood, hailing from Taylor Shellfish Farms, is grilled on the patio; the wine is magnums and jeroboams of rich Beaujolais; and Pierre Ferrand cognac is the star of the evening's cocktails. 5–10, $3–$12

Luc

Chef-owner Thierry Rautureau will be at the helm of the French bistro’s annual cookout celebrating this turning point in the revolution. With a half block of 28th Ave shut down for the revelry, Luc will serve Le Bec Fin wines, grilled chicken, haricots verts, cake with pastry cream and berries, and gem lettuce salad to the rhythm of a live band. Buy tickets in advance online or via phone. 4:30–9:30, $30

Maximilien

Bask in a plate of steak frites with a side of Puget Sound views at Maximilien’s La Fête Nationale. The longtime Pike Place French bistro, whose umbrella-bedecked patio overlooks market bustle, will serve its usual French standards alongside specials like oysters, charcuterie, raclette, and steak tartare. Dine to the charming tunes of live accordion music. 5–10, A la carte

Red Cow

Thursday through Sunday happy hour specials are on at this Madrona bistro: French wine (oh yes, that means champagne, too!), cocktails, and small plates of all sorts. Sunday evening, however, ends with a dinner menu that will deliver classics like rabbit croquettes with smoked carrot, and tempura frog legs with garlic remoulade and herbs. Reservations are encouraged, bon amiJuly 11–14, $4–$11 

RN74

Why wait until Bastille Day when you can start the fête at RN74 a few days early? In the days leading up to the Party of the Federation, restaurateur Michael Mina will host some serious happy hour fun, including smoked beef ribs with a red wine bacon glaze, crispy fried frog legs with Roquefort sauce, and a Bastille dog—that would be, for you revolutionaries out there, duck sausage dressed up with caramelized onions and cornichon pickles. July 11–13, A la carte

Voilà! Bistrot

Voilà! Bistrot will commemorate the storming of the Bastille with a special menu alongside its usual French fare. Appetizers are zucchini tagliatelle, duck tartar, and Provençal fish soup. Entrees include pan-seared sea scallops with tomato black rice, and grilled wild salmon with ratatouille. July 13 & 14, $10–$33

Welcome Road Winery

No need to book a ticket to la République to devour all the cheese, macarons, and young red wines—find them on the menu at this third annual celebration in West Seattle. Tasting flights are $5, dogs and kids are welcome, RSVPs are très necessary. 2–5, A la carte

Editor's Note: All events are on July 14 unless otherwise noted.

Red Cow, L'oursin, Le Pichet, Bastille, Luc, Rn74, Maximilien, Cafe Campagne, French Food, Holidays, Bastille Day
