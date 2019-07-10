  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

World Traveler

A Guide to Seattle’s Summer Cultural Festivals

Snag a taste of the dance, music, food, and crafts that the world has to offer—without leaving the city.

By Sam Jones 7/10/2019 at 8:00am

The Seafair Indian Days Powwow celebrates indigenous people and culture, with full-regalia dancing at the forefront. 

Image: Courtesy Jack Storms

Polish Festival Seattle
Where else in Seattle can you combine Chopin, vodka, and pierogi? At this family-friendly event, a mushroom hunting table and face painting station keep the kids occupied while the adults veer toward a beer garden, a traditional wianki wreath workshop, or pickling demonstrations. Main stage will house performances from traditional dance groups, accordion players, and folk bands. July 13, Seattle Center, Free 

Seafair Indian Days Powwow
Natives and non-natives alike are welcome at this celebration of indigenous cooking, jewelry-making, and full-regalia dancing. This year, the festival honors its Two-Spirit members and loved ones with the theme “Love is Sacred.” Never been to a powwow? Check the FAQs for best practices. July 19–21, Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Friday Free, Saturday & Sunday $5

Bon Odori
Another extension of Seafair, Bon Odori is a Buddhist memorial festival reflecting on ancestry, tradition, and gratitude. Japanese food booths, martial arts performances, and craft exhibits accompany the main music and dancing events. July 20–21, Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Free 

Pista sa Nayon
Running for 30 years now, this community gathering and festival focuses on Filipino culture, and explores traditional and contemporary music and dance, crafts, and loads of food. July 28, Seward Park Amphitheater, Free

Umoja Fest
“Umoja” is the Swahili word for “unity,” which is quite fitting for this celebration of African diaspora culture. A basketball tournament, the AfricanTown Heritage Parade, and an extensive set of musicians, performers, and food vendors suggest how this festival has been able to push collective change since the 1940s. Aug 2–4, Judkins Park, Free 

Seattle Arab Festival
A stand-up comedian, live music, and a hookah lounge are among the cultural fixtures highlighted at this nonprofit showcase. Vendors will offer goodies from the Middle East like falafel, baklawa, and manaqeesh zaater, and the little ones can take advantage of the hands-on kids zone. Aug 10–11, Seattle Center, Free 

Chief Seattle Days 
This three-day public festival (camping available) hosts song and dance groups, a youth pageant for Suquamish members and descendants, gravesite honoring, and lots of salmon to eat. If you’re the sportier type, there's golf, softball, and horseshoe tournaments, a 5k fun run, and canoe races. Aug 16–18, Downtown Suquamish, Free

Brasilfest
Held during the week of Brazilian Folklore Day, this community celebration mixes dancing, drumming, live music, film showings, and the Afro-Brazilian martial art, capoeira. Aug 18, Seattle Center, Free 

Nordic Sól
Arctic culture will be center stage at this year’s Nordic showcase. Climate change is a topic of the planned PechaKucha session, indigenous youth perform at the Circumpolar Hip Hop Collab, and Ragnar Axelsson’s Glacier photo exhibition is on display all weekend. Aug 22–25, National Nordic Museum, Free–$65

Tibet Fest
The Tibetan diaspora is small in number, and its culture has been difficult to preserve, but this showcase aims to change that. The festival will feature a marketplace with handmade crafts and prayer flags, a varied array of visual arts, kids activities, discussion platforms, and food vendors. Aug 24–25, Seattle Center, Free 

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival 
Hula, lei-making, and bowls on bowls of poke are just the beginning of this celebration’s offerings. Craft-making stations, keiki activities, and islander musicians are also anticipated. Sept 8, Seattle Center, Free

Seattle Fiestas Patrias
With its new theme, “Building Bridges,” Fiestas Patrias hopes to not only recognize Latin American independence, but also celebrate unity, pride, and support for natives and U.S.-born Latinos alike. Saturday, Sea Mar hosts its traditional parade and community festival in South Park, and Seattle Center has music, food, art exhibits, and a health fair both days. Sept 14–15, Seattle Center and South Park Community Center, Free  

Fremont Oktoberfest
Outside the typical Oktoberfest tippling (100 craft beers!), this celebration welcomes the whole family on Sunday for its Street Scramble scavenger hunt, Dogtoberfest (what it sounds like), and yoga. Sept 20–22, Fremont, $25–$40

Festa Italiana
A grape-stomping competition, cooking demos from local chefs, and a kid-oriented opera are among the festivities to expect in Festa's 32nd year. We may as well get ready to carb up now, for what’s more Italian than pasta, pizza, and sandwiches? Sept 27–29, Seattle Center, Free 

Filed under
Seattle Center, Summer Events, Summer Outdoors, Festivals
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Vive la France

11 Seattle Restaurants to Storm This Bastille Day

9:00am By Anna Coumou and Courtney Cummings

Steakation (All I Ever Wanted)

Cowabunga Brings Meat and Music to Portland This Weekend

8:45am By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Sadness

Little Uncle Is Going Up for Sale

07/08/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Georgetown Right Now

07/08/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 8–11

07/08/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Arts & Culture

World Traveler

A Guide to Seattle’s Summer Cultural Festivals

07/10/2019 By Sam Jones

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

07/08/2019 By Anna Coumou

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 8–11

07/08/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Binge-Worthy

9 Shows and Movies on Netflix with Seattle Connections

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

News & City Life

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

07/08/2019 By Anna Coumou

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe