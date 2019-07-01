  1. Arts & Culture
Red, White, and Barbecued

What to Do in Seattle This July Fourth

A party cruise on Lake Union, a canine 4k in Bellevue, and a vegan barbecue to boot.

By Courtney Cummings 7/1/2019 at 9:00am

The Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra will accompany the fireworks show at Bellevue Family Fourth.

Image: Courtesy Bellevue Downtown Association

Fourth of July Party Cruise

If you like fireworks but dislike the crowds clotting Lake Union's shores, you can take to the water for the annual fireworks show. Waterways Cruises and Events hosts a luxury party cruise with appetizers and desserts, DJs, a full-service bar, and a front-row seat for the fireworks. 8:45–11:45pm, 2441 N Northlake Way, $146, 21+

Picnic at Cal Anderson Park

For all those family friendly needs, Cal Anderson Park Alliance hosts its 13th annual picnic at the park this year. Events include a pie-eating contest, face painting, a root beer garden, and performances by The Not-Its!, Heatwarmer, and Tangerine. Plus, it ends by 4pm so you can head out to claim a fireworks-watching spot. 11am­–4pm, Cal Anderson Park, Free

Bellevue Family Fourth

This daylong event starts off with the Patriotic Dog Run/Walk, a 4k event at Ashwood Park that benefits Seattle Humane and is designed to keep your canines active throughout the firecracker terror. Later in the evening, there will be live music, family entertainment, and a fireworks show backed by the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra. 9am–10:30pm, Bellevue Downtown Park, Free

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi Bash

For an upscale Fourth that's still family friendly, Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi hosts a bash with Nicolas Feuillatte champagne. One ticket includes a welcome glass of bubbly, an all-inclusive dining experience, a view of the fireworks from the 31st floor of the Lincoln South Tower, and Cirque du Soleil–inspired performances during the evening. 7–11pm, Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi, $67–$116

Plum's Summer of Love Vegan Barbecue

This vegan hub’s executive chef and owner, Makini Howell, hosts a 4th of July barbecue with options such as grilled street corn, all-you-can-eat "mac and yease," a salad bar, and other Plum hits. Local musician Dave Byrd will also make an appearance, bringing his lyrical rap to the show. Plus, games, activities, and prizes throughout the night. 2–6pm, On the Street Outside Sugar Plum, $22

Red, White, and Views: Fireworks at Mountaineering Club

If the idea of braving the humanity that amasses at Gas Works Park every Fourth feels overwhelming, we have another firework vista to check out. Mountaineering Club, the rooftop lounge at the peak of the Graduate Seattle hotel, will host a “red, white, and views” party. General admission tickets get you access to a buffet featuring the classic Seattle dog and other picnic fare like potato salad and coleslaw. VIP tickets offer reserved seating, sparkling wine, and buckets of beer with the food. 6pm–2am, Mountaineering Club, $25–$200

Filed under
Plum Bistro, Barbecue, Cal Anderson Park, Fireworks, Fourth of July, Vegan
