What to Do After Work July 1–3

Southern Avenue plays the Triple Door on Wednesday. Image: COURTESY DAVID MCCLISTER

Mon, July 1

From Crime to the Classroom: How Education Changes Lives

Raised in poverty by drug-addicted parents, Omari Amili fell into the school-to-prison pipeline at a young age, accumulating over 30 felonies related to a bank fraud scheme. After his release in 2008, he went to school, eventually earning his master’s at UW Tacoma. Now, Amili is on a mission to share his story of triumph in hopes of helping young people with similar backgrounds discover the endless opportunities that come with attaining an education. Third Place Books Seward Park, Free

Mon, July 1

Bow to the Bao Cooking Class

Is there anything more exciting than a table of steaming dumpling baskets? That’s a rhetorical question. There isn’t, at least not in our books. Bring that dim sum experience home and learn to create dumplings from scratch for the ultimate bao flex. Hot Stove instructor Jamie Freedman will demo barbecue pork bao with shiitake and winter greens filling. Roll, shape, fill, and steam your way through this culinary crash course—just don’t expect to rival a Friday night at Din Tai Fung anytime soon. Hotel Andra, $90

July 1–3

Pasolini

The murder of famed Italian writer and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini in 1975 continues to be shrouded in mystery: Did Pino Pelosi, the teenage hustler who confessed to beating Pasolini and repeatedly running him over with his own car, really act alone? This 2014 biopic from director Abel Ferrara and starring Willem Dafoe recounts the final 24 hours of the openly gay communist’s life, and in doing so depicts a determined man creating art within a ruthless and hypocritical world. Grand Illusion Cinema, $10

Starting July 1

Boozy Popsicles at Soi

Move aside frosé, cocktail popsicles (otherwise known as poptails) have arrived—at least at Soi, where bar master Kyle Browning will debut five varieties over the course of July. Just in time for the summer heat, some will skew classic and summery (Moscow mule, watermelon) and some will highlight Thai flavors (spicy pineapple, Thai tea, and coffee). These kiddo-inspired frozen treats are a far cry from Otter pops, incorporating OOLA vodka, housemade ginger beer, smoky whiskey, even Thai chilies. The month’s top three picks will stick around until September, but don’t delay: only a limited number will be made each day, and we expect these poptails to move faster than the city’s box fan inventory. Soi, A la carte

Tue, July 2

Stand-Up First Tuesday

Typically held on the first Thursday of each month, Lowercase Brewing is moving its stand-up comedy night to Tuesday in order to accommodate America’s birthday. This month’s lineup includes Seattle International Comedy Competition winner Gabriel Rutledge, newcomer Claire Webber, and one half of the Seattle-based comedy duo “The Ballard Boyz,” Josh Chambers. Bonus: Your first pint is part of the cover. Lowercase Brewing, $15

Wed, July 3

Southern Avenue

Memphis-based quintet Southern Avenue brings together a blend of Southern soul, blues, gospel, R&B, and just a touch of rock. Named after the famous street that cuts across the city, the band’s second album, Keep On, is straight out of the ’60s, delivering a crisp collection of energetic and gritty tunes driven by the sultry vocals of lead singer Tierinii Jackson. The Triple Door, $18