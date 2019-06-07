Weekend What to Do June 7–9

The Farewell closes SIFF on Sunday night. Image: Courtesy SIFF

Fri, June 7

Sango

Seattle producer Sango brings Brazilian nightclub vibes to the middle of Capitol Hill this weekend. Expect the Soulection beatmaker, who earlier this year released collaborations with Seattle rapper Dave B, to blend trap, R&B, and other genres with his exotic sounds. Q Nightclub, $20

Fri, June 7

Cherdonna's Hard Ca$h Cabaret

Choreographer and performer Jody Kuehner’s Cherdonna Shinatra character is an outrageous medley of drag, contemporary dance, and performance art. The cabaret fundraiser will feature audience-engaging conversation, circus-themed morsels, a silent auction, and specialty cocktails from OOLA Distillery. The Factory, $50

Sat, June 8

Mono

Japanese instrumental rock band Mono, who British music magazine NME said makes “music for the Gods,” celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. But after acclaimed sets in Tokyo, New York, and Melbourne with a 23-piece orchestra, the band is traveling light, playing music from its tenth and most recent album, Nowhere Now Here. Neumos, $18

Sun, June 9

SIFF Closing Gala

The month-long film festival comes to a close with a screening of The Farewell, starring Crazy, Rich Asians' comedic darling Awkwafina as the granddaughter of a dying Chinese matriarch. Director Lulu Wang will attend the MOHAI after-party to celebrate her sophomore effort. SIFF Cinema Egyptian, $25–$75