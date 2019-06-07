  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Life on Mars Lands and Cloudburst Brewing Expands

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 6/7/2019 at 9:00am

Capitol Hill’s new Life on Mars revs up for Sunday's grand opening.

Image: Kelly O

Life on Mars Lands on Earth

A whole crowd of Seattle music industry veterans, KEXP DJ John Richards and a Neumos co-owner among them, have softly opened their eagerly awaited bar on Capitol Hill, with a grand opening slated for June 9. Life on Mars will have a cocktail menu devised by Sun Liquor alum Missy Cross, local beer, and "plant-based comfort foods"—onion rings, chicken-fried artichoke waffle sandwiches, jerk burgers—but it's as much about music as drinking. The founders curated a whole wall of vinyl (5,800 records!) to play, and they'll be selling a rotating selection, currently featuring Tacocat, Idles, and A Tribe Called Quest. Tacocat already stopped by last night, and the Pike Flats bar will continue to host release events and listening parties.

Cortina Gets a Sibling Cafe

Ethan Stowell, the prolific restaurateur behind everything from How to Cook a Wolf to Ballard Pizza Co., has opened a new cafe for the downtown masses just upstairs from his expansive Cortina. The menu's aimed more towards grab-and-go: Rubinstein Bagels, classic salads, gussied-up deli sandwiches like porchetta and roasted beet. Cortina Cafe also pours Caffe Vita coffee and flavored drinks (lavender mocha, anyone?), plus nitro cold brew and—duh, it's 2019—kombucha on tap. It's been a busy time for Stowell: The opening comes just a few weeks after an announcement that the chef's restaurant group is merging with fast-casual chainlet Kigo Kitchen.

Cloudburst Brewing Rains Down on Ballard

Steve Luke's Belltown taproom for beer geeks is readying a second location in Ballard. The new Shilshole Ave tasting room will have outdoor seating and will be kid-friendly until 6pm, and Luke writes on Facebook that they hope to have a permanent food truck too. But don't worry about Ballard's designer loft shininess rubbing off on the brewery: Cloudburst said that it values "old and shitty things" in the new location, just as it did in the original. Production, and the current tasting room, will remain in its Belltown home, save a couple tanks for aging, says Luke.

Happy Birthday, Pagliacci!

A whopping 40 years after first opening in the U District, Pagliacci is doing the pizza-chain equivalent of a midlife crisis Porsche: starting a hybrid restaurant and test kitchen on Capitol Hill. According to Capitol Hill Seattle, the restaurant will open sometime this fall, right next to the company's headquarters on Pike. It will feature not only a slice bar, but also a sit-down restaurant (with beer and wine!) in addition to the aforementioned R&D-focused test kitchen.

A Tiny Noodle Bar at Outlier

There's a new executive chef at Outlier, the Hotel Monaco–adjacent downtown restaurant once home to Sazerac's New Orleans–inflected fare. Anthony Sinsay brings a number of Pacific Northwest takes on the Filipino cuisine he grew up with. Recent menu additions include pork adobo pizza and pancit, an egg noodle dish made here with black garlic, snap peas, and foraged mushrooms. Sinsay is also offering a "noodle bar" at the chef's counter on weekday afternoons. It seats just two people, and he'll serve some of his favorite Filipino recipes, like pork lumpia and beef mami bulalo, a beef broth with ramen noodles made from local grain.

This Week in Food & Drink

Hello Robin is expanding for the first time ever, and it's headed to the University Village (with Mackles'more cookies in tow).

Buttery lobster rolls, Mexico City–style tacos, deep-flavored pho—all are waiting in South Lake Union (though you might have to brave long lines to get 'em).

A popup for National Doughnut Day, a wine celebration worthy of a road trip, and more food events on our calendar this week.

Outlier, Seattle Restaurant News, Shifts and Shakeups, Cortina, Seattle Bar News, Pagliacci Pizza, Ethan Stowell, Cloudburst Brewing
