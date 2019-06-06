  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

"We're going to be over here, like, really voting with our pocket books and showing that, you know, we want businesses to serve people equally."

By Rosin Saez 6/6/2019 at 9:43am

Just the wedding officiant of our dreams, no big deal.

Image: Matt Mills McKnight/Invision for Elysian Brewing/AP Images

Jonathan Van Ness may have seemingly burst onto the national scene snapping his fingers, punctuated with a resounding "Yas, queen!" when Netflix revived Queer Eye in 2018, but the hairdresser-podcaster-author jack of all trades had been serving realness for years. He started his podcast Getting Curious in 2015 and had been recapping Game of Thrones episodes on his Funny or Die web series, Gay of Thrones, since the HBO show's first season. Since the popularity of Queer Eye, though, Van Ness has gone on tour—which brought him to Seattle for the first time last fall—and penned a new book, Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love. This Pride month brought Van Ness back, this time to officiate a wedding at Elysian Brewing

Seattle Met stole a moment to chat with the nuptials emcee. In his own words, Van Vess talks Seattle audiences, the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, presiding over a gay wedding in a brewery, and not putting yourself in a box. —Rosin Saez

My first trip [to Seattle] was just for my tour last October and the venue was gorgeous and the people were amazing. Actually, Seattle was like, the only place that got this—well, I don't do it anymore—but last summer I was doing this thing on my tour where I was doing this call-and-repeat exercise towards the end. But you had to be like basically an expert in Sister Act 2 to understand how to do it. Out of all seven places that my friend Kyle and I like really explained it and did it...when you get to the end, you break into song and just go with it. And Seattle was the only location where when we got to the end like, He taught me how, ohh! It was really funny but, Seattle, we had that deep intimate connection. I think that Seattle and I are very aligned on like favorite movies, which is, you know, a relief.

This [month] is the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. That was really where Pride literally started, and it started really in, like, a rebellion of our trans women of color—founding mothers of our Pride revolution started there. It was from LGBTQ people standing up with bricks and beer cans, honey, and being like, No absolutely not. 

Having the opportunity to have brands like Elysian celebrate Pride is really, really fun. And it feels like there's just more celebration around the LGBTQ community, but at the same time it feels important to hold onto the fact that, 50 years ago, Pride really did start from a rebellion. We had a repressive entity that was literally discriminating against us. And I think that this administration in 2019 has made it very, very clear that they are like no friend to the LGBTQ community.

So, it's a conflicting time. In some ways we still have the inertia from some of the equality that we gained from, like, Obama years...[but] people are still fighting the good fight. And the midterm elections were, you know, a nice reminder of the power of us coming together. But I also feel like Pride this year, and just generally, things feel more dire. Like, use your platform and don't do a fluff answer about what Pride means to you—talk about it, like, we have to talk about it. 

But to be a part of this day with these people is so special to me, they're such a gorgeous couple. They have such an incredible story. But also the Supreme Court decision that was handed down a year ago [June 4] was very nuanced. It obviously wasn’t a win. We just need to highlight the fact that, you know, marriage equality is a law of the land, and highlight the fact that doing business that's not discriminatory is chic, is something to be rewarded—what is more American than like rewarding people with money? Yes, okay, Supreme Court like have your little like elite-y, weird...conservative ruling but, like, we're going to be over here, like, really voting with our pocket books and showing that, you know, we want businesses to serve people equally. 

It's okay to, like, not know. I often didn't know I just was being myself and presenting as myself because that was just what came naturally to me. So, not having to necessarily put yourself in a box...you don't have to know who you are today. And you don't have to act like you do. My dad always used to say, "There's nothing broken beyond repair right now."

Filed under
Quote Unquote, Gay Marriage, Pride, Gay Rights
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Sugar High

Hello Robin Plans a Second Location at University Village

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 5–11

06/05/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

"Amazon's Choice"

The Best Restaurants in South Lake Union Right Now

06/03/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Poulet Galore 2.0 and Hot Pot Conveyor Belts

05/31/2019 By Sam Jones

Treat Beat

Frankie and Jo's Will Pop Up in West Seattle All Summer Long

05/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

05/29/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Arts & Culture

Pride 2019

Volunteer Park Pride Festival Returns This Saturday

06/05/2019 By Lily Hansen

Lawn Songs

Seattle Summer Outdoor Concert Guide 2019

06/04/2019 By Samantha Jones

Festival Season

Bumbershoot Just Dropped Its 2019 Lineup

06/03/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 3–6

06/03/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 31–June 2

05/31/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 29–June 5

05/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

9:43am By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe