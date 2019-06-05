Where to Eat and Drink June 5–11

Pamela Vuong's mega-popular brioche doughnuts land at Poindexter Coffee this Friday. Image: Pamela Vuong

Thu, June 6

Campar-ty Tiki Night

Everyone seems to be throwing some kind of “summer kickoff” party, but few are doing it big with a whole smoked pig. Central Smoke will light tiki torches and bust out the Campari for island vibes tomorrow night, complete with colorful drinks lit on fire and tricked out with little umbrellas. Come catch the smoke on their outdoor patio, where ribs, gummy sharks, slushies, and housemade hard sodas will be plentiful. A plate of that smoked pig is free with the purchase of an adult beverage, like a Mai-Tai’ms Up or a South Eastern Sour. Central Smoke, prices vary

Fri, June 7

The Flour Box National Doughnut Day Popup

Buying gas station doughnuts might as well be a sin when popups like The Flour Box exist. Pamela Vuong’s cake-baking hobby morphed into a brioche doughnut career in 2016, and since then major crowds have turned out for her popups (expect this one to follow that trend). This time, Vuong will set up at the Graduate Seattle’s Poindexter Coffee with flavors that’ll make your inner child completely spaz out—in the best possible way. Expect classics like creme brulee and coffee cream, but also (and perhaps more importantly) peanut butter and jelly and the pièce de résistance, a take on Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Poindexter Coffee, $3.75 each

June 7 & 8

Vintage Lake Chelan 10-Year AVA Anniversary

This might just call for a spontaneous wine road trip: The city of Lake Chelan is celebrating a decade of certified local winemaking (or, more officially, its designation as an American Viticulture Area). And it also happens to be one of the state’s tucked away gems whose scenery is well worth the drive. Wineries like Tunnel Hill, Nefarious Cellars, Hard Row to Hoe, and many more will pour this region’s vintages, while local restaurants like the Meat Shop and Stormy Mountain Brewing (hello, barbecue) will be on hand to feed the crowds. Various locations, $45 for Friday, $75 for Saturday

Sat, Jun 8

Georgetown Carnival

The Georgetown Carnival storms through Seattle once again for a full day of live music, art, and, duh, carnival games. A ton of food vendors will be on hand to tempt you with gelato, tamales, even smoked meat sandwiches. And then there’s the activity that probably best sums up Georgetown’s post-industrial eccentricity: Hazard Factory’s power tool races. From drumlines and cake walks to recycled art and stages full of bands, is there really a better backdrop for all those snacks? Georgetown, free

Sun, Jun 9

Femme Day Party

Behold, yet another summer kickoff party: Female and non-binary music culture will take over Bar Ciudad for a day of dancing, live music, and eating…burritos. Chomp Truck’s menu comes with a little more flair than usual: Braised meats, rice and beans may be the base, but additions like Beecher’s cheese curds or green harissa are a touch less common. Chomp will fuel you through Randy Ford’s Mixxed Fit workout class and a bevy of performances from the likes of Stas THEE Boss, Momlyn, and JusMoni. For those of you miss the premiere, don’t despair—this event returns throughout the summer. Bar Ciudad, $5

