Volunteer Park Pride Festival Returns This Saturday

DJs take over the stage at Volunteer Park Pride Festival 2018. Image: Courtesy SB Hopper

The Pride Parade on June 30 might be the main event, but Seattle Pride's outdoor festivities actually begin this Saturday, June 8 with the 10th Volunteer Park Pride Festival. The event runs from noon to 7pm and comes with all the garnishes you’d expect from a summer festival: food trucks, arts and crafts, informational booths, a beer garden, a rad slate of bands. Only here it’s free and celebrates LGBTQ arts and culture.

Mega-popular, neo-classic-rock quartet Thunderpussy headlines and kicks off its first nationwide tour at the festival. There’s also singer-songwriter J GRGRY, former busker and alt-soul songstress Whitney Mongé, experimental R&B artist SassyBlack, and Left at London, who merges eclectic indie pop with introspective lyrics about life as a trans woman. Drag queen Betty Wetter will emcee alongside KEXP’s Marco Collins and DJ Kirk.

As far as food, expect trucks like Athena’s Gyros, Delfino’s Chicago Style Pizza, Ezell’s Famous Chicken Express, and Full Tilt Ice Cream. Arts and crafts fair booths range from specially curated exhibits by Pacific Northwest artisans to informational booths from the festival’s sponsors and community partners. There will be a tarot card reader, a vintage record collection for browsing, handmade jewelry from Esha’s Treasures and Silverworks, and a chance to win free tickets to Bumbershoot. Last year’s festival saw over 100 different booths to explore and interact with, plus thousands of audience members, and Seattle Pride is expecting to have even more this year.

Volunteer Park Pride Festival

June 8, Capitol Hill, Free