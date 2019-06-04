Seattle Summer Outdoor Concert Guide 2019

The mainstage crowd at Capitol Hill Block Party 2018. Image: Courtesy Ben Lindbloom / Capitol Hill Block Partyhe sounds of summer, arrayed for you.

Hundreds of musicians? Check. Grass? Check. Good weather? Hopefully, check. Bring on the season of outdoor concerts.

(We'll update this list as more concerts are announced.)

June 16 Indigo Girls with Sera Cahoone – Sold Out

June 23 Lucinda Williams

June 30 Greensky Bluegrass

July 21 Cody Johnson and Whitey Morgan with Jacob Bryant

Aug 4 John Prine with Amanda Shires – Sold Out

Aug 7 The B-52s with OMD and Berlin – Sold Out

Aug 11 Feist with Rhye

Aug 15 Tag Mahal and Marc Cohn with Blind Boys of Alabama

Aug 25 The Wood Brothers with Colter Wall

Aug 28 Lost 80s Live with A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The Vapors, The Motels, Boys Don’t Cry, The Escape Club, Real Life, and Farrington and Mann

June 13 Rob Thomas – Sold Out

June 15 Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles

June 21 & 22 Michael Franti and Spearhead with Ziggy Marley – Sold Out

June 28 An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

July 13 Rodrigo y Gabriela – Sold Out

July 19 & 20 Chicago – Sold Out

July 25 Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan – Sold Out

July 27 Norah Jones – Sold Out

Aug 3 Bob James, David Sanborn, and Marcus Miller with Billy Kilson and Larry Braggs

Aug 7 Counting Crows – Sold Out

Aug 9 Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

Aug 10 Elvis Costello and The Imposters and Blondie

Aug 21 ZZ Top with Cheap Trick – Sold Out

Aug 23 Amos Lee

Aug 24 Josh Groban – Sold Out

Aug 25 Josh Groban

Aug 30 & 31 Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Sept 6 Pink Martini with China Forbes

Sept 7 Chris Isaak

Sept 11 Gary Clark Jr. – Sold Out

Sept 12 Diana Krall

Sept 13 The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Sept 14 & 15 Mark Knopfler – Sold Out

Sept 20 & 21 Earth, Wind & Fire – Sold Out

June 11 Father John Misty with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

June 22 Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon, and Every Time I Die

June 23 Sublime with Rome, SOJA, Common Kings, and Seranation

June 29 Rebelution with Collie Buddz, Durand Jones and The Indications, and DJ Mackle

July 14 Slightly Stoopid with Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, HIRIE

Aug 2 Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats with Lucius

Aug 4 Young the Giant, Fitz and The Tantrums with COIN

Aug 11 Lord Huron with Shakey Graves and Julia Jacklin

Aug 14 The Piano Guys

Aug 16 Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington

Aug 18 JoJo Siwa with The Belles

Aug 20 Lionel Richie

Aug 21 Iration with Pepper, Fortunate Youth, and Katastro

Aug 29 The National with Alvvays

Sept 6 Cake and Ben Folds

Sept 7 & 8 Death Cab for Cutie with Car Seat Headrest

Aug 14 The Rolling Stones

Oct 19 The Who

June 7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls, and Allen Stone

June 29 Santana and The Doobie Brothers

July 23 Disrupt Festival with The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41, and Atreyu

July 27 Lynyrd Skynyrd

July 30 Pain in the Grass: Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth

Aug 2 Pain in the Grass: Disturbed, In This Moment, and Fever 333

Aug 3 Pain in the Grass: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

Aug 13 Wiz Khalifa and French Montana

Aug 18 311 and The Dirty Heads

Aug 31 Blink 182 and Lil Wayne

Sept 14 The Original Misfits

Sept 22 Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, and Three Days Grace

Sept 27 Marco Antonio Solis

June 1 Echoes Through the Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, and Neko Case

June 7 & 8 Dead and Company

June 14 & 15 Paradiso Festival

June 28 & 29 Eric Church

July 13 Beck and Cage the Elephant

July 27 Above and Beyond

Aug 2–4 Watershed Festival

Aug 9 Mumford and Sons with Portugal the Man

Aug 10 The Avett Brothers

Aug 23–25 Bass Canyon Festival

Aug 30–Sept 1 Dave Matthews Band

Sept 6 Bon Iver

July 10 Kalimba

July 17 The Paperboys

July 24 Nite Wave

July 31 BowieVision

Aug 7 Eldridge Gravy and The Court Supreme

Aug 14 DoctorfunK

Aug 21 Hit Explosion

July 10 Kim Archer Band

July 17 Creme Tangerine

July 31 Naomi Wachira

Aug 7 Billy Brandt with The Thing and The Stuff Band

Aug 14 Correo Aereo

Aug 21 The W Lovers

July 5 Jonny Lang and The Robert Cray Band

July 12 Smokey Robinson

July 25 Martina McBride

July 27 Rock the Block Event

Aug 15 Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band

Aug 23 Sammy Hagar – Sold Out

Aug 29 REO Speedwagon – Sold Out

Sept 8 Patti Labelle and the Pointer Sisters

Kid's Concert Highlights

July 9 Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth

Aug 6 Brian Waite Band

Aug 20 Caspar Babypants

Evening Concert Highlights

July 11 West Coast Feed

Aug 1 Crème Tangerine

Aug 22 Petty Differences

July 4 Hell’s Belles

July 5 Rick Springfield and Eddie Money

July 6 Montgomery Gentry

July 7 Karen Tong

Aug 30 Zepparella

Aug 31 Tesla

June 8 Thunderpussy, J GRGRY, Whitney Monge, and Sassyblack

June 22 La Fonda, General Mojos, Push4Luv, SUS, Miss Shelrawka, Booty and the Beat, The Evanstones, and Emerald City Dragons

July 12–14 Jenn Champion, Polyrhythmics, Common Market, Night Beats, Jeremy Enigk, and more

July 12–14 The Joy Formidable, Kyle Craft, The Moondoggies, Nite Wave, Pickwick, Eldridge Gravy and The Court Supreme, and more

July 11–13 Oh Sees, Haley Heynderickx, Mark Lanegan, Kuinka, Hibou, and more

July 19–21 RL Grime, Lizzo, Phantogram, Amine, Big Wild, Mitski, Denzel Curry, Chelsea Cutler, Still Woozy, and more

Aug 1–4 Tipper, Umphrey's McGee, Gramatik, The Polish Ambassador, Clozee, and more

Aug 30–Sept 1 The Lumineers, Tyler, the Creator, Rezz, Louis the Child, H.E.R., Hippie Sabotage, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more