Lawn Songs

Seattle Summer Outdoor Concert Guide 2019

The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, and many, many more.

By Samantha Jones 6/4/2019 at 11:26am

The mainstage crowd at Capitol Hill Block Party 2018. 

Image: Courtesy Ben Lindbloom / Capitol Hill Block Partyhe sounds of summer, arrayed for you. 

Hundreds of musicians? Check. Grass? Check. Good weather? Hopefully, check. Bring on the season of outdoor concerts.

(We'll update this list as more concerts are announced.)

Woodland Park Zoo 

June 16 Indigo Girls with Sera Cahoone – Sold Out
June 23 Lucinda Williams
June 30 Greensky Bluegrass
July 21 Cody Johnson and Whitey Morgan with Jacob Bryant
Aug 4 John Prine with Amanda Shires – Sold Out
Aug 7 The B-52s with OMD and Berlin – Sold Out
Aug 11 Feist with Rhye
Aug 15 Tag Mahal and Marc Cohn with Blind Boys of Alabama
Aug 25 The Wood Brothers with Colter Wall
Aug 28 Lost 80s Live with A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The Vapors, The Motels, Boys Don’t Cry, The Escape Club, Real Life, and Farrington and Mann

Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 13 Rob Thomas – Sold Out
June 15 Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles
June 21 & 22 Michael Franti and Spearhead with Ziggy Marley – Sold Out
June 28 An Evening with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
July 13 Rodrigo y Gabriela – Sold Out
July 19 & 20 Chicago – Sold Out
July 25 Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan – Sold Out
July 27 Norah Jones – Sold Out
Aug 3 Bob James, David Sanborn, and Marcus Miller with Billy Kilson and Larry Braggs
Aug 7 Counting Crows – Sold Out
Aug 9 Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
Aug 10 Elvis Costello and The Imposters and Blondie
Aug 21 ZZ Top with Cheap Trick – Sold Out
Aug 23 Amos Lee
Aug 24 Josh Groban – Sold Out
Aug 25 Josh Groban
Aug 30 & 31 Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
Sept 6 Pink Martini with China Forbes
Sept 7 Chris Isaak
Sept 11 Gary Clark Jr. – Sold Out
Sept 12 Diana Krall
Sept 13 The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Sept 14 & 15 Mark Knopfler – Sold Out
Sept 20 & 21 Earth, Wind & Fire – Sold Out

Marymoor Park Concerts

June 11 Father John Misty with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
June 22 Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon, and Every Time I Die
June 23 Sublime with Rome, SOJA, Common Kings, and Seranation
June 29 Rebelution with Collie Buddz, Durand Jones and The Indications, and DJ Mackle
July 14 Slightly Stoopid with Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, HIRIE
Aug 2 Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats with Lucius
Aug 4 Young the Giant, Fitz and The Tantrums with COIN
Aug 11 Lord Huron with Shakey Graves and Julia Jacklin
Aug 14 The Piano Guys
Aug 16 Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington
Aug 18 JoJo Siwa with The Belles
Aug 20 Lionel Richie
Aug 21 Iration with Pepper, Fortunate Youth, and Katastro
Aug 29 The National with Alvvays
Sept 6 Cake and Ben Folds
Sept 7 & 8 Death Cab for Cutie with Car Seat Headrest

CenturyLink Field

Aug 14 The Rolling Stones

T-Mobile Park

Oct 19 The Who

White River Amphitheater

June 7 Train, Goo Goo Dolls, and Allen Stone
June 29 Santana and The Doobie Brothers
July 23 Disrupt Festival with The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41, and Atreyu
July 27 Lynyrd Skynyrd
July 30 Pain in the Grass: Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth
Aug 2 Pain in the Grass: Disturbed, In This Moment, and Fever 333
Aug 3 Pain in the Grass: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
Aug 13 Wiz Khalifa and French Montana
Aug 18 311 and The Dirty Heads
Aug 31 Blink 182 and Lil Wayne
Sept 14 The Original Misfits
Sept 22 Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, and Three Days Grace
Sept 27 Marco Antonio Solis

Gorge Amphitheatre

June 1 Echoes Through the Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, and Neko Case
June 7 & 8 Dead and Company
June 14 & 15 Paradiso Festival
June 28 & 29 Eric Church
July 13 Beck and Cage the Elephant
July 27 Above and Beyond
Aug 2–4 Watershed Festival
Aug 9 Mumford and Sons with Portugal the Man
Aug 10 The Avett Brothers
Aug 23–25 Bass Canyon Festival
Aug 30–Sept 1 Dave Matthews Band
Sept 6 Bon Iver

University Village Sounds of Summer Concert Series

July 10 Kalimba
July 17 The Paperboys
July 24 Nite Wave
July 31 BowieVision
Aug 7 Eldridge Gravy and The Court Supreme
Aug 14 DoctorfunK
Aug 21 Hit Explosion

Shoreline Concerts in the Park

July 10 Kim Archer Band
July 17 Creme Tangerine
July 31 Naomi Wachira
Aug 7 Billy Brandt with The Thing and The Stuff Band
Aug 14 Correo Aereo
Aug 21 The W Lovers

Tulalip Amphitheatre

July 5 Jonny Lang and The Robert Cray Band
July 12 Smokey Robinson
July 25 Martina McBride
July 27 Rock the Block Event
Aug 15 Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band
Aug 23 Sammy Hagar – Sold Out
Aug 29 REO Speedwagon – Sold Out
Sept 8 Patti Labelle and the Pointer Sisters

Kirkland Summer Concerts at Marina Park

Kid's Concert Highlights
July 9 Cowboy Buck and Elizabeth
Aug 6 Brian Waite Band
Aug 20 Caspar Babypants

Evening Concert Highlights
July 11 West Coast Feed
Aug 1 Crème Tangerine
Aug 22 Petty Differences

Snoqualmie Casino Mountain View Plaza

July 4 Hell’s Belles
July 5 Rick Springfield and Eddie Money
July 6 Montgomery Gentry
July 7 Karen Tong
Aug 30 Zepparella
Aug 31 Tesla

Volunteer Park Pride Festival

June 8 Thunderpussy, J GRGRY, Whitney Monge, and Sassyblack

Fremont Fair

June 22 La Fonda, General Mojos, Push4Luv, SUS, Miss Shelrawka, Booty and the Beat, The Evanstones, and Emerald City Dragons

West Seattle Summer Fest

July 12–14 Jenn Champion, Polyrhythmics, Common Market, Night Beats, Jeremy Enigk, and more

Ballard SeafoodFest

July 12–14 The Joy Formidable, Kyle Craft, The Moondoggies, Nite Wave, Pickwick, Eldridge Gravy and The Court Supreme, and more 

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

July 11–13 Oh Sees, Haley Heynderickx, Mark Lanegan, Kuinka, Hibou, and more

Capitol Hill Block Party

July 19–21 RL Grime, Lizzo, Phantogram, Amine, Big Wild, Mitski, Denzel Curry, Chelsea Cutler, Still Woozy, and more

Summer Meltdown Festival

Aug 1–4 Tipper, Umphrey's McGee, Gramatik, The Polish Ambassador, Clozee, and more

Bumbershoot

Aug 30–Sept 1 The Lumineers, Tyler, the Creator, Rezz, Louis the Child, H.E.R., Hippie Sabotage, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more

