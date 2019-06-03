What to Do After Work June 3–6

Foxwarren plays the Crocodile Wednesday night. Image: Courtesy Chris Graham

Mon, June 3

Solmaz Sharif

Iranian poet Solmaz Sharif’s latest work, Look, is an exploration of foreign warfare and personal identity. A finalist for the 2016 National Book Award and winner of the 2017 American Book Award for Poetry, the collection incorporates words listed in the U.S. Department of Defense’s Dictionary of Military and Associated Terms to expose the often-unacknowledged violent history of our everyday vocabulary. Broadway Performance Hall, $20

Tue, June 4

Glory Edim

Glory Edim is the founder of Well-Read Black Girl, a Brooklyn–based book club and digital platform dedicated to highlighting black women in literature. The book club’s popularity led Edim to curate Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves, a collection of essays by black female writers discussing the importance of representation in literature and the first time they encountered a character they resembled. Northwest African American Museum, Free

Wed, June 5

Foxwarren

After a decade as a successful solo artist, Andy Shauf decided to form Foxwarren with his childhood friends, Dallas Bryson and brothers Avery and Darryl Kissick. The band’s debut self-titled album is an indie dream. Amber vocals speak of loss and love over a mellifluous sound. The Crocodile, $20

Thu, June 6

Zoë Keating

Using a foot-controlled laptop to sample and layer her instrument, cellist Zoë Keating, alone on stage, composes intricate, orchestral pieces. An advocate for the rights of artists and creators, she’s famous for releasing her albums independently, even reaching number one on the iTunes classical chart without the help of a traditional record label. Neptune Theatre, $28