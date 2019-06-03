  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

"Amazon's Choice"

The Best Restaurants in South Lake Union Right Now

Trust us, braving the lunch and happy hour crowds is worth it at these 21 spots.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/3/2019 at 9:00am

We have so much love for Ba Bar.

Image: Geoffrey Smith

The 100 Pound Clam

From the folks who brought us Matt’s in the Market comes the rare South Lake Union spot with waves lapping at its toes. Yes, it’s a fish and chips shack—you sit outside—but quality on the casual menu is cranked a full notch or three up from expectations, from steamed clams elevated with leeks, fennel, and Mama Lil’s peppers to fried chunks of corn on the cob slathered with smoked jalapeno cream. Where to come by bike, or kayak, all summer; and if you’re lucky enough to have a boat, they’ll deliver to it. 

Ba Bar

This vibrant restaurant—as great a spot for early lunch as it is post-dinner nightcaps—is Eric and Sophie Banh’s love song to the street food they ate as children in Saigon and therefore hews to a more traditionalist standard than we’ve seen in their Monsoon restaurants. Where those represent bright fusion, Ba Bar serves up street-style classics: like noodle bowls topped with grilled chicken or charry prawns or Peking duck, with peanuts and caramelized shallots and greens and nuoc cham; or big, loaded bowls of pho, heady with basil and onions and mint and sprouts and fork-tender sheets of flank steak. Ingredients are scrupulously sourced and lovingly handled; beverages, coffee to cocktails, are bright and free flowing.

Bar Harbor

It’s a splash of down-east Maine in Seattle; a tidy nautical space in the restaurant-court lobby of the 400 Fairview, with plenty of patio seating for the large parties that colonize this spot for craft beer, trenchant appetizers and cocktails, clam chowders, and lobster rolls. They’re diminutive and served market-price (read: spendy) and served with plain coleslaw and potato chips—but they’re great, their buttery toasted white rolls spilling meaty chunks of lobster dressed in your choice of three regional styles. (Choose New England for classic mayo, celery, and chive.) Dungeness rolls provide a more regional, and no less exceptional, statement. And for dessert? A whoopie pie, for goodness’ sake.

Brave Horse Tavern

Tom Douglas brings his intelligent brand of comfort food to the burgeoning South Lake Union headquarters of Amazon, in a classic wood-rafters-and-vintage-signs beer hall above his Cuoco Italian restaurant (see below). The deal is 30-plus tap beers (including a locally brewed Brave Horse signature ale) with burgers and fresh pretzels for ballast. Burgers are on the diminutive side, but crafted of Painted Hills chuck, ground in house, and topped with apple-wood bacon, perhaps, on terrific Dahlia Bakery buns. Better yet are the malt-boiled, hearth-roasted pretzels—fresh, buttery, yeasty testimonials to the Douglas empire’s baking savvy—that you dip into toppings from cheddar-pimento to smoky peanut butter-bacon. The former warehouse is exuberant as spring break, with young adults playing darts and shuffleboard.

Cactus

The food is good, at times outright great, with a list of tacos, salads, soups, and the Mexican tapas called antojitos. Entrees hail from the American Southwest and the plains and playas of Mexico, eschewing standard-issue anything in favor of thinking eaters’ novelties like ahi tuna tamales with polenta cakes. Though the kitchen will occasionally rest on laurels—producing a mushy this, an overcooked that—one can always count on the succulent tamales (which sell out early)…and did we mention the margaritas?

Cuoco

The 15th food-service enterprise that Seattle mega restaurateur Tom Douglas has crammed into a single square mile of downtown real estate is all about fresh pasta, crafted by hand at a station near the door and showing up on your plate in the form of (very) buttery cappelleti with gnocchi in nettle pesto or delicate seven-layer Bolognese lasagna. Robust secondi are better, including slices of smoky bistecca on bread salad: far and away the most fun steak is having in this town. The place is a looker, carved out of a South Lake Union brick-and-timber warehouse and sprawling into several private dining alcoves befitting different occasions and moods. Still it feels a little “seen this before,” missing the bracing originality that Douglas pretty much invented in this town.

Daniel's Broiler

This local steakhouse chain is usually better than it has to be, with a list of devotees as long as its sweeping views (Lake Union at the Fairview location, Lake Washington at Leschi, and the sweep of Bellevue at NE Eighth). USDA Prime is the beefy standard, served up in swanky quarters with Wine Spectator-worthy wine lists.

Feierabend

It’s an Old World–styled German restaurant and bar in shiny new Cascade, populated by upwardly mobile young condo dwellers from all over the emerging South Lake Union neighborhood. So—pictures of lads in lederhosen notwithstanding—it doesn’t exactly feel like a retreat in the Alps. It does cook like one, with large portions of uncommonly good housemade cheesy spaetzle (German pastalike dumplings) alongside a rich stuffed portobello; schnitzels, brats, and Bavarian veal sausage; giant pork loins pounded tender, breaded, and sautéed; beautiful sides like red cabbage; and 18 imported draft biers, deep and brown and malty, and well navigated by a knowledgeable staff.

Flatstick Pub

The combination of Washington beer and miniature golf is an undeniable recipe for a fun night. Add in Flatstick owner Sam Largent’s game inventions—Duffleboard, Smash Stick!—and you’re likely to spend an entire evening in the subterranean adult playground in Pioneer Square or its swankier new sibling in South Lake Union.

Flying Fish

There’s something jolly and effervescent about this feels-like-it’s-been-here-forever icon, from the colorfully painted tabletops and the jubilant list of shareable seafood platters to the unrelenting din, which has been known to send senior citizens race-walkering for the exits. Pity, for lauded owner-chef Christine Keff’s seafood (which with admirable self-assurance makes up about 98 percent of the menu) is reliably innovative, and 100 percent of raw ingredients are organic or wild. The hordes of fans here till late every night—Belltown gambolers and destination diners alike—obviously love the place.

MBar's got serious views, but you probably already knew that.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Jack's BBQ

Food snobs long scoffed that Seattle has no good barbecue. Except, that hasn’t really been true since Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker outside his Georgetown roadhouse. Timmons is a Texan—so brisket’s naturally the star, though it’s hard to go wrong with the meats or the lineup of sides (oh, hey Frito pie). Chairs don’t match, service is happy and harried, but the many tenderizing hours meat spends in that smoker—not to mention the gleeful geekery surrounding wood choice, sauce minimalism, and the Tuesday-night-only gargantuan beef ribs—renders this all very charming. Two new locations feed the downtown (and Amazonian) masses.

Kati Vegan Thai

Tucked away on a quiet South Lake Union street is a vegan Thai haven that, well, doesn’t taste vegan. That might be a product of Thai food’s inherent tendency towards plants and away from dairy, but Kati reminds us of an important truth—vegetables can be profoundly decadent. Like broccoli, stir fried and doused in garlic lime sauce, oyster mushrooms that travel first through sesame batter, then a fryer. Though meat’s not an option here, classic dishes—curries, khao soi, pad thai, tom yum, larb—still feel classic. And the tofu-averse can substitute jackfruit in its stead. Towering bar shelves and windows that open onto Thomas Street suit the happy hour crowd, but come for the lunchtime buffet, a steal at $15.

Li'l Woody's

Marcus Lalario’s burger joints boast Painted Hills beef signatures and a few less signature ones, a buttermilk fried chicken burger, hand-cut Washington fries, and handmade Full Tilt malts and shakes. 

Mbar

There’s plenty of Middle Eastern flavors on the menu, but don’t come to this South Lake Union rooftop with the James Bond entrance expecting a clone of sister restaurant Mamnoon. No, up here it’s all about purest Northwest ingredients filtered through the world-ranging sensibilities of chef Jason Stratton, where dishes like foie gras–rabbit bolognese in a bubbling polenta or grilled oysters topped with cinnamon butter and matsutake mushrooms recall Stratton’s dream team of mentors across this city. The expanse of which you can see from this viewy room and adjoining patio—best tables in town in summer, naturally, but also in winter, when a heated, glass-enclosed perch is just where you want to sip scotch in a snowstorm. Cocktails are clever, too. 

Meat and Bread

Plenty of joints do the porchetta-plus-salsa verde combo, so what is it about the Vancouver sandwich shop’s Seattle outpost (another Meat and Bread location on Capitol Hill shuttered in summer 2016) serving up this combo with such satisfying success that it sells out daily? In a word: cracklings. The helpful servers slice off pieces of impossibly moist porchetta, pile it high on sturdy rectangular buns with the green sauce, then add in all that crackly fat that brings the lushness and the music. Just wow.

Re:Public

None of the visual cues in this South Lake Union hot spot scream “gastronomic destination”—not the big bar, nor the bar scene, nor the big screens, nor the generic brick-wall-and-exposed-ductwork decor. But then your food arrives, and it’s brave, with the courage of its flavor convictions—smoky anchovy tartines, deep-fried pig’s tail with mustard, a pungent oxtail ragu over fresh pappardelle—and you realize that Re:public is actually a restaurant first (with incredible Italian desserts, too).

Revel

It’s eye-popping, rule-breaking Korean-fusion comfort food—pork belly kimchi or smoked herring chermoula pancakes, short rib and pickled shallot dumplings, seaweed noodle bowls with Dungeness crab and creme fraiche—temporarily served in South Lake Union while its Fremont home is redeveloped. The casual spot from the folks behind Joule is on the short list of must-visit Seattle restaurants.

Serious Pie and Biscuit

Tom Douglas’s duo of pizza places hold shared plank tables, with enormous granite ovens for the serious business at hand: rustic applewood-smoky pizza crusts with blistery crackle and satisfying chew topped with seasonal harvests, like Yukon Gold potatoes with rosemary or Penn Cove clams with pancetta and lemon thyme. Short lists of vegetal starters and memorable finales round out the brief menu. At the Westlake branch, breakfast means swoonworthy biscuit sandwiches stuffed with fried chicken or truffles frittata or bananas and honey with housemade peanut butter.

Tacos Chukís

Tacos Chukís drags eaters by the taste buds on a tour of Mexico City. Yes there are $3.50 baby burritos and $4 quesadillas—but your first order of business has to be the tacos, swaddled in their corn cradles with plenty of cilantro, onion, salsa, and guacamole. And meat, like the deeply marinated adobada pork—sheared off a vertical spit and served with a slice of caramelized pineapple. If there is a single more compelling taco in this city—bring it. The original location is hidden in the upstairs warrens of the Broadway Alley building, and a second outpost feeds the Amazon lunch hordes. A third graces Beacon Hill, and oh you better believe it, a fourth and largest spot recently opened in the Central District.

White Swan Public House

From the minds behind Matt’s in the Market and Radiator Whiskey comes a waterside pub along the docks of South Lake Union, which treats seafood as robustly as Radiator treats meat. The entryway, and indeed the whole place, is confusing—is it a cozy, broey bar or a sit-in-the-sun restaurant?—but nails elements of both, with casual food like clam chowder poutine, deep-fried brussels sprouts, steamed clams, and fried oyster salad taking no time becoming some of the city’s famous craveables. When it moves into more ambitious realms, spendy halibut in experimental preparations for instance, the kitchen can falter, so keep it simple. An adjoining fish-and-chip shack, 100 Pound Clam (see above), services a glorious outdoor patio with steamed clams, deep-fried corn, and other delectable reminders of why we live here. 

Vinason

Amazonland abounds with lunch options—cheap ones, fancy ones, ones backed by high-profile chefs. So why patronize this glorified counter near Whole Foods? Vinason applies sustainable sourcing to Vietnamese standards—vermicelli bowls, banh mi, spring rolls, and an unexpectedly deep-flavored pho. The results are familiar favorites with just a bit more verve, and under-$10 prices you don’t see much in these parts. Vinason knows its customer base; the website details its commitment to local vendors, and the back window for online order pickups somewhat mitigates the lunch lines.

Filed under
Neighborhood Restaurants, White Swan Public House, Tacos Chukis, Serious Pie, Revel, Re:public, Meat and Bread, mBar, Li'l Woody's, Jack's Bbq, Flying Fish, Flatstick Pub, Feierabend, Daniel's Broiler, Cuoco, Cactus, Brave Horse Tavern, Bar Harbor, Ba Bar, 100-Pound Clam, Fun with Listicles, South Lake Union
Show Comments
In this Article

Vinason

$ Vietnamese Multiple Locations

Amazonland abounds with lunch options—cheap ones, fancy ones, ones backed by high-profile chefs. So why patronize this glorified counter near Whole Foods? Vi...

Editor’s Pick

The White Swan Public House

$$$ American/New American, Gastropub, Seafood 1001 Fairview Ave N

From the good folks who brought us Matt’s in the Market and Radiator Whiskey comes a waterside pub along the docks of South Lake Union, which treats seafood ...

Editor’s Pick

Tacos Chukís

$ Mexican Multiple Locations

Tacos Chukís drags eaters by the taste buds on a tour of Mexico City. Yes there are $3.50 baby burritos and $4 quesadillas in its slight and sunny second-flo...

Editor’s Pick

Serious Pie

$$ Breakfast/Brunch, Pizza Multiple Locations

Tom Douglas's duo of pizza places hold shared plank tables, with enormous granite ovens for the serious business at hand: rustic applewood-smoky pizza crusts...

Editor’s Pick

Revel

$$ Asian Fusion 513 Westlake Ave N

It’s eye-popping, rule-breaking Korean-fusion comfort food—pork belly kimchi or smoked herring chermoula pancakes, short rib and pickled shallot dumplings, s...

Editor’s Pick

Re:Public

$$$ American/New American 429 Westlake Ave N

None of the visual cues in this South Lake Union hot spot scream “gastronomic destination”—not the big bar, nor the bar scene, nor the big screens, nor the g...

Editor’s Pick

Meat and Bread

$$ Sandwiches/Deli 400 Fairview Ave N, Ste 110

Plenty of joints do the porchetta-plus-salsa verde combo, so what is it about the Vancouver sandwich shop’s Seattle outpost (another Meat and Bread location ...

Editor’s Pick

Mbar

$$$ Northwest 400 Fairview N.

There’s plenty of Middle Eastern flavors on the menu, but don’t come to this South Lake Union rooftop with the James Bond entrance expecting a clone of siste...

Editor’s Pick

Li’l Woody’s

$ Burgers Multiple Locations

Marcus Lalario’s burger joints boast Painted Hills beef signatures and a few less signature ones, a buttermilk fried chicken burger, hand-cut Washington frie...

Kati Vegan Thai

$ Thai, Vegan, Vegetarian 1190 Thomas St

Tucked away on a quiet South Lake Union street is a vegan Thai haven that, well, doesn’t taste vegan. That might be a product of Thai food’s inherent tendenc...

Editor’s Pick

Jack's BBQ

$$ Barbecue Multiple Locations

Food snobs long scoffed that Seattle has no good barbecue. Except, that hasn’t really been true since Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker outsid...

Flying Fish

$$$ Seafood 300 Westlake Ave N

There’s something jolly and effervescent about this feels-like-it’s-been-here-forever icon, from the colorfully painted tabletops and the jubilant list of sh...

Flatstick Pub

Gastropub, Mexican, Pizza Multiple Locations

The combination of Washington beer and miniature golf is an undeniable recipe for a fun night. Add in Flatstick owner Sam Largent’s game inventions—Duffleboa...

Editor’s Pick

Feierabend

$$ Continental 422 Yale Ave N

It's an Old World–styled German restaurant and bar in shiny new Cascade, populated by upwardly mobile young condo dwellers from all over the emerging South L...

Daniel's Broiler

$$$$ Steak House Multiple Locations

This local steakhouse chain is usually better than it has to be, with a list of devotees as long as its sweeping views (Lake Union at the Fairview location, ...

Editor’s Pick

Cuoco

$$$ Italian 310 Terry Ave. N

The 15th food-service enterprise that Seattle mega restaurateur Tom Douglas has crammed into a single square mile of downtown real estate is all about fresh ...

Editor’s Pick

Cactus

$$ Mexican Multiple Locations

The food is good, at times outright great, with a list of tacos, salads, soups, and the Mexican tapas called antojitos. Entrees hail from the American Southw...

Editor’s Pick

Brave Horse Tavern

$ Burgers 310 Terry Ave N

Tom Douglas brings his intelligent brand of comfort food to the burgeoning South Lake Union headquarters of Amazon, in a classic wood-rafters-and-vintage-sig...

Editor’s Pick

Bar Harbor

$$$ American/New American, Sandwiches/Deli 400 Fairview Ave N

It’s a splash of down-east Maine in Seattle; a tidy nautical space in the restaurant-court lobby of the 400 Fairview, with plenty of patio seating for the la...

Editor’s Pick

Ba Bar

$$ Vietnamese Multiple Locations

This vibrant restaurant—as great a spot for early breakfast as it is post-dinner nightcaps—is Eric and Sophie Banh’s love song to the street food they ate as...

Editor’s Pick

The 100 Pound Clam

$$ Seafood 1001 Fairview Ave N

From the folks who brought us Matt’s in the Market comes the rare South Lake Union spot with waves lapping at its toes. Yes, it’s a fish and chips shack—you ...

Eat & Drink

"Amazon's Choice"

The Best Restaurants in South Lake Union Right Now

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Poulet Galore 2.0 and Hot Pot Conveyor Belts

05/31/2019 By Sam Jones

Treat Beat

Frankie and Jo's Will Pop Up in West Seattle All Summer Long

05/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

05/29/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Festival Season

Bumbershoot Just Dropped Its 2019 Lineup

11:30am By Gennette Cordova

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 3–6

8:00am By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 31–June 2

05/31/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 29–June 5

05/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Cinematic Hacks

A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

How to Score

Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

05/29/2019 By Jaime Archer

News & City Life

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Art & Craft

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Boat Town

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe