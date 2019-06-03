Bumbershoot Just Dropped Its 2019 Lineup

Odesza performs at Bumbershoot 2017. Image: Courtesy David Conger / Bumbershoot

Looking for Labor Day Weekend plans? Bumbershoot just announced its full lineup, and tickets ($220–$260 for a weekend pass) go on sale Wednesday, June 5 at 10am. The Lumineers; H.E.R.; Tyler, the Creator; and Louis the Child are bringing genre diversity to the top of this year's bill. Representing the home team are Seattle festival-favorite Sol and exciting up-and-comer Laza. And, as always, there'll be a variety of comedy, cultural acts, and local cuisine.

This lineup announcement comes over a month later than usual, after some cryptic anticipatory tweets, emphasizing the letter "B," from the festival's official Twitter account, followed by weeks of silence. Which leads us to believe, since there's no "B" in the headliners, that a big act may have dropped out—Cardi B, perhaps?

Bumbershoot

Aug 30–Sept 1, Seattle Center, $220–$260 weekend pass

See the lineup below or on Bumbershoot's website.