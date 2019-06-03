Festival Season
Bumbershoot Just Dropped Its 2019 Lineup
After a weeks-long delay, the major festival brings the Lumineers and Tyler, the Creator—along with a slew of others—to Seattle Center.
Looking for Labor Day Weekend plans? Bumbershoot just announced its full lineup, and tickets ($220–$260 for a weekend pass) go on sale Wednesday, June 5 at 10am. The Lumineers; H.E.R.; Tyler, the Creator; and Louis the Child are bringing genre diversity to the top of this year's bill. Representing the home team are Seattle festival-favorite Sol and exciting up-and-comer Laza. And, as always, there'll be a variety of comedy, cultural acts, and local cuisine.
This lineup announcement comes over a month later than usual, after some cryptic anticipatory tweets, emphasizing the letter "B," from the festival's official Twitter account, followed by weeks of silence. Which leads us to believe, since there's no "B" in the headliners, that a big act may have dropped out—Cardi B, perhaps?
Bumbershoot
Aug 30–Sept 1, Seattle Center, $220–$260 weekend pass
See the lineup below or on Bumbershoot's website.