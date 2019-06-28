Weekend What to Do June 28–30

Get yourself to the Central District for free doughnut holes and cake in honor of Raised Doughnuts' one-year anniversary. Image: Raised Doughnuts

Fri, June 28

Mables Marbles, Shocktroopers, Question? No Answer, BUGS

Want to hear surf punk, experimental noise pop, and punk rock at the same spot? All are represented at this half-local, half-visiting set hosted by the Kraken, boasting an arcade and some kickass smoked meat. The four-band show should be equally cheery and cutthroat. The Kraken Bar and Lounge, $7

Fri, June 28

Mortlach Dinner

Historic distilling, meet modern cuisine: Aerlume’s executive chef Maggie Trujillo will prepare a five-course meal to accentuate the 190-year-old secret that is Mortlach single malt Scotch whiskey, made with a unique distillation process in, yes, actual Scotland. Mortlach’s 12-Year will be hoisted up by a penicillin cocktail served alongside oysters on the half shell. 16-year-old Distiller’s Dram will chase seared duck breast with rich amber and berry flavors. The evening wraps up with bruleed peach shortcake, salted caramel flan, and yet another cocktail—this time a blood and sand made with Mortlach’s 12-Year. Aerlume, $210

Sun, June 30

Ilhan Ersahin

Swedish-Turkish saxophone instrumentalist, jazz festival curator, record label proprietor, and bar owner Ilhan Ersahin is bopping to Columbia City to show off his Istanbul Sessions. Accompanied by various other tenured musicians, Ersahin’s collaborative project takes a dance-worthy, rock-inspired turn, while keeping its Turkish scales and wicked improvisation. The Royal Room, $20

Sun, June 30

Raised Doughnuts One-Year Anniversary

Mi Kim has been obsessed with doughnuts since her childhood—what started as a gas station guilty pleasure evolved into a passion project and eventually a full-on business venture. This Sunday, Kim celebrates Raised Doughnuts’ one-year anniversary by handing out free (really, free!) goodies at her Central District shop. Gratis raspberry doughnut holes will make any Sunday traffic bearable; add a slice of cake and it might just turn into a weekly tradition. Plus, the rest of the menu will be available for those who can’t satiate their pastry pangs. Raised Doughnuts, A la carte

All Weekend

Behold the Dreamers

Adapted from the New York Times bestseller, this play follows the emigration of Jende and Neni Jonga from Cameroon to America. Social commentary on classism, the American dream, and marriage is alarmingly relevant—bittersweet ending and all. Book-It Repertory Theatre, $50

All Weekend (thru July 4)

The Quiet One

It seems to be the year of musician biopics–but this one doesn't follow the same drug-fueled and orgy-heavy archetype. Directed by Oliver Murray, the documentary features home video and never-before-seen interview footage to tell the story of Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman. Wyman’s mild-mannered (near) sobriety clashes with the flamboyance of the Stones’ extreme fame, shining a light on the reality of some of rock's founding fathers. SIFF Film Center, $14