  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Protest at Slate and Poke in Kirkland

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Courtney Cummings and Philip Kiefer 6/28/2019 at 9:00am

Poke + the Kirkland waterfront. They just go together.

Image: Courtesy Poke to the Max

A Slate of Problems for Slate

Over the weekend, six employees quit Slate Coffee Roasters. Citing a "toxic work environment" that includes "discrimination of many kinds, bullying and intimidation, and late and unreceived pay," five baristas and a manager unexpectedly shut down the Ballard location and walked out of a Pioneer Square cafe. They've created an Instagram account, Coffee at Large, to shine light on unfair working conditions in the industry. Mother-and-son owners Lisanne and Keenan Walker also took to Instagram to respond, saying they intend to "work through" the complaints. Slate, which opened its Ballard roastery in 2012, now runs several cafes, including a new location inside Facebook's South Lake Union office. Slate is currently hiring to fill the vacated positions, according to a company post on, fittingly, Facebook. —Courtney Cummings

Grilled Chickens Coming in to Roost

We've been flooded with fried chicken in the last couple months, so here's a breath of fresh air: Per Eater Seattle, there's a new Portuguese-style grilled chicken chain in Ballard. Galos Flame Grilled Chicken, based out of Canada, is going to sound pretty familiar to those from the East Coast: It serves grilled chicken on the bone, in the bowl, or over salad, all doused in piri piri pepper sauce, like a Canuck Nando's. The location, which opened on Saturday, is one of several planned for the Seattle area, including South Lake Union or the Westlake core. —Philip Kiefer

The Cherry on Top

Rider’s former executive chef David Nichols will open his first solo project, dubbed Eight Row, in Greenlake come August. Playfully named in a nod to extra large (and rare) cherries, the chef plans to bring his orchard roots to Seattle. Just as Rider’s menu spotlights local and seasonal ingredients, Eight Row will hew to fruit tree seasons. Nichols describes his cuisine as “Pan American,” influenced by the different cultures of his hometown, Cashmere, and his own family traditions. Expect signature cocktails and a considerable wine list as well as weekend brunch specials like crispy sweetbreads and waffles or crab and avocado salad. —CC

Poke Craze For Days

Poke was dubbed the Seattle craze of 2016, but here we are three years later, and the trend still hasn't ebbed. That's why Sam Choy and business partner Max Heigh have opened a third Washington location of their food-truck-turned-physical-eatery, Poke to the Max. Set against the Kirkland waterfront, poke is now served with a view of Lake Washington. Choy and Heigh, known for their bright teal and pink food trucks, have also added new items to the menu only available at the Kirkland location: fish and chips, and sandwiches stuffed with Korean fried chicken or shrimp. —CC

Green Sushi Turns Over New Leaf

Hajime Sato, the pioneering chef and owner of Mashiko—a West Seattle sushi hub with a commitment to local, sustainable fish—has sold the restaurant, as first reported by West Seattle Blog. Soto and his wife will move to Michigan to focus on her health, leaving the restaurant in the hands of three longtime employees who plan to continue in Soto's footsteps. (An earlier sale to an unknown buyer fell through in March, leaving the restaurant on the market and in limbo.) In 2011, Sato told SF Gate that he initially lost business after he stopped selling some classic dishes, like the hyper-endangered bluefin tuna. But once word of his local, inventive menu—sea snails and rainbow trout—spread, he won diehard fans. —PK

This Week in Food & Drink

Seattle's Roman-style pizza scene is growing: Bar Taglio arrives downtown later this summer.

Since Il Nido opened last month, it's been next to impossible to snag a reservation. But—thankfully—there's a trick.

So many good restaurants in the U District right now.

Pasta master Brian Clevenger's opening another restaurant in West Seattle—with a patio, brunch, American fare, and (of course) some pasta.

A one-sentence history of Seattle's gay bars: "Pioneer Square walked so Capitol Hill could run."

Since Blue C's sudden closure, U Village has been sorely lacking in sushi. That's about to change.

Filed under
Mashiko, Openings, Ballard, Rider, Coffee, Poke to the Max, Seattle Restaurant News, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments
In this Article

Sam Choy's Poke to the Max

$ Hawaiian, Poke Multiple Locations

Part of Seattle’s second wave of food trucks to go brick and mortar, the teal and pink pokemobile backed by prominent Hawaii chef Sam Choy has now spawned fo...

Eat & Drink

Order Up

The Team Behind Damn the Weather Will Open Champagne Diner in Interbay

9:45am By Allecia Vermillion

Closing Remarks

So Many Talented Chefs Have Marched Through Trove's Kitchens

9:20am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Protest at Slate and Poke in Kirkland

9:00am By Courtney Cummings and Philip Kiefer

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 28–30

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Expansion Mode

Brendan McGill Plans a Roman-Style Pizza Bar Downtown

06/27/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 28–30

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Artist Interview

Julia Shapiro Talks Her Solo Album, the Outback, and Third Eye Blind

06/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This July

06/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Pride 2019

Seattle Pride Event Guide 2019

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 24–27

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 21–23

06/21/2019 By Sam Jones

News & City Life

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Style & Shopping

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe