Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

Comet Tavern's Americana vibes make it an apt spot to watch the presidential debates. Image: Courtesy Comet Tavern

Ah, the smell of freshly printed brochures, the never-to-be-fully-removed fingertip goo from candidate stickers, and the sound of complete and utter discontent in the morning—you guessed it, campaign season is back, baby. This election season will (hopefully) be a bit different from the last presidential jaunt, and the first change will be evident tonight and tomorrow during the two-part Democratic Party debates.

Held on two separate nights due to the influx of eager candidates and a fear of repeating the circus that was the 2016 debate dynamic, 20 politicians, entrepreneurs, and self-help book authors will publicly hash out issues for the first time this week. Rolling Stone ranked Jay Inslee right down the middle in the pre-debate leaderboard, and Time is predicting a Beto-Inslee feud, but either way, we know we're in store for some talk on climate change (heck, it's our governor's whole platform).

Night one will see Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Jay Inslee, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, and John Delaney duke it out. Come Thursday night, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Eric Swalwell, Andrew Yang, and Marianne Williamson will take the stage. Don’t have a TV? No worries! Get heated (and maybe a little tipsy) and educate yourself at these local watch parties.

Molly Moon’s sorbet, prosecco, bingo, and a whole bunch of women and allies. The Seattle-based, female-forward coworking space's Capitol Hill location will co-host this "Women Are Watching" viewing party alongside the charismatic ice cream company, which is bound to facilitate some thought-provoking conversation.

Get your French fix while getting the scoop on Iran, migrant detention centers, and the Green New Deal at this Central District spot. No cover or reservations required. Also, the late-night menu is kickass.

King County executive Dow Constantine is setting up shop at the historic Pioneer Square watering hole to raise money for the Washington State Democratic Party. While there is a suggested contribution of $50, all are welcome to come, munch on some wings, and push the progressive agenda.

The gluten-free kitchen and cidery beckons folks to come watch the Dems duke it out in their basement, decked out with multiple screens and a full-service bar. Come early for happy hour, because what goes better together than marinated beets and Medicare for All? (Potentially, a fried fish sandwich and free college.)

Seattle Indivisible and friends will populate this U District brewhouse to not only watch, but also devise a plan for how members can have the largest impact on the 2020 elections. Feel free to bring Fido, your kiddos, and outside food to make you feel at home, with a barleywine or Russian imperial stout in your hand.

Washington’s first cooperative brewery is hosting the bipartisan Save the Children Action Network this Thursday to watch the face-off, so grab a member-created pint and contemplate the state of the border and child care crises with other like-minded citizens.