Where to Eat and Drink June 26–July 2

The week in which: Dragon Fest's noodle-eating contest returns, Ed Levine gives fans a look behind the curtain, and the negroni goes black tie.

By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 6/26/2019 at 10:00am

Expect a whole slew of street vendors and neighborhood restaurant specials this Saturday at Dragon Fest.

Image: Cham Bunphoath

Wed, June 26
Hellbent Beer Dinner 
Gather Kitchen and Bar is bringing five courses of culinary fire to Hellbent Brewery, each paired with one of Hellbent’s signature beers for a night of righteous overindulgence. Albacore crudo alongside Hellbent’s Citra IPA will make you long for a beach day. Wash down the Thai barbecued pork shoulder with the malty tropical notes of a saison. The bourbon-aged imperial stout will dance with cocoa- and coffee-rubbed steak and a side of sweet onion rings. Take a swim with grilled citrus octopi and a hazy pale ale to end the night with a splash. Hellbent Brewery, $55 

Wed, June 26
A Food Lover’s Perilous Quest for Pizza and Redemption
Serious Eats founder Ed Levine sits down with his chief culinary adviser J. Kenji López-Alt to talk about his new book Serious Eater, the story of how a small food blog became an online community for tongue-in-cheek food obsessives. Building a culinary media empire looks glitzy on a well-coded webpage, but beneath the surface, the road was filled with struggles and relationship turmoil. Sit in and enjoy the story of what it took to keep Levine’s dream cooking. Town Hall, $5

Wed, June 26
Long Shadows Tasting and Dinner
Seven Columbia Valley vineyards. Seven wines. Collectively they make up Long Shadows, a oeno venture by Allen Shoup that brings together the world’s top winemakers. But no need to trek to Walla Walla: Director Gilles Nicault drops by RN74 Wednesday with several vintages in tow. The night starts with a laid-back tasting in the lounge with Long Shadows pours not usually available by the glass. Executive chef Shawn Applin will then take the reins during a five-course dinner and pairing showcasing RN74’s classic French modus operandi. Imbibers can opt in for the wine tasting alone (just $15, with no reservations) or both events. RN74, $15–$135

Thu, June 27
Negroni Week Black Tie Soiree 
Break out your Sunday best to celebrate the famed Italian cocktail that not only gets its own week, but a whole damn fountain too. The Kimpton Palladian is rolling out the red carpet for the return of Negroni Week—an annual cocktail-based charity drive happening at bars all across the country—with Thursday's event benefitting No Kid Hungry. Expect to see lots of the gem-hued drink (in a fountain, no less), plus bites from Shaker and Spear's executive chef Carolynn Spence. Rising jazz musician Marina Christopher will fill the evening’s air with notable hybrid jazz sounds. Kimpton Palladian Hotel, $65

Fri, June 28
Persian-Inspired Dinner and Demo 
Melissa Smithers has learned a thing or two about healthy meal prep through her community-supported agriculture business, A Local Palate. This week, Smithers puts local produce to work in a Persian four-course dinner—which also happens to be gluten- and dairy-free. The demo and meal begins with a greens-filled frittata, then rolls into a cucumber and tomato salad tossed with pomegranate molasses. Your Persian quick-start guide continues with wild mushroom cabbage rolls for the main course. Finish with a fragrant, herbal take on dessert: cardamom crisp cookies. Culinary Essentials, $70

Sat, June 29
Dragon Fest
Dragon and lion dances? Check. Martial arts demonstrations? You bet. Food specials from 35 different Chinatown–International District businesses, including Tai Tung, Kau Kau BBQ, goPoké, and Oasis Tea Zone? Most definitely. The neighborhood pan-Asian festival returns for another year of cultural celebrations and, yes, a lot of food. The ever-popular $3 Food Walk rounds up bites from C–ID heavy hitters, with even more options available from street vendors. Even more daring? Signing up for the noodle-eating contest (because, hey, free noodles). Seattle's warm weather stretch is at once fleeting and chock-full of festivals and parades, but Dragon Fest remains a seasonal standout. In the C–ID streets, Free

Today's post will be the last formal Weekly Planner (RIP). Moving forward, food events will be encapsulated in our weekly event roundups. Please do continue to send along event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. Thank you!

