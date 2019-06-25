Seattle Pride Event Guide 2019

A drag queen takes the stage at Queer/Pride Festival 2018. Image: Courtesy Chris Schanz

This year’s Pride celebration commemorates the 50th anniversary of the New York City Stonewall riots and marks the 45th year of Seattle festivities. While the big parade starts downtown this Sunday at 11am, with Trans Pride's parade on Friday and the Dyke March on Saturday, here are non-parade events to catch this week:

Before Stonewall: The Making of a Gay and Lesbian Community

This 1985 documentary examines the public and private lives of LGBTQ+ Americans prior to the famous Stonewall riots. Beginning in the early 1900s, the film interweaves historical footage with interviews of prominent queer voices—including Barbara Gittings, Harry Hay, and Allen Ginsberg—to explain the emotional rise of the gay liberation movement in the United States. Thru June 28, Northwest Film Forum, $12

Look How Far We've Come: A Queer Art Show 902 Feet in the Air

The tallest panoramic observatory in the Pacific Northwest has transformed into an art exhibition highlighting local queer artists. Curated by Timothy Rysdyke, the collection features the cloudlike ceramics of artist Coco Spadoni, Anthony White’s plastic selfie "painting," and photographs of drag artist Jessica Marie Mercy’s makeup-ridden baby wipes, among others. For the final weekend of June, a portion of the ticket sales will benefit Lambert House, a Seattle-based community center for LGBTQ+ youth. Thru June 30, Columbia Center Sky View Observatory, $20

Seattle Alternative Pride 2019

Nark Magazine’s annual weekend of debauchery kicks off Wednesday with a queer clothing and accessories market at Grim’s Provisions and Spirits. Thursday sees DJ Gag Reflex and Portland’s s O F T P E A K s curating live sets at the Pacific Science Center’s Laser Dome, while Friday brings a rooftop happy hour at Mbar and a night of leather and lace at Grim’s. The music continues with a 28-hour dance party on Saturday and more DJs on Sunday. June 26–30, Various Locations, $20–$30

Neighbours Nightclub Pride Week 2019

Seattle Gaymers lead Neighbours Nightclub’s five-day Pride celebration with a drag show hosted by Daddy Issues. A slew of DJ sets round out the weekend with appearances by Billy the Kid, Randy Schlager, Ben Traxx, and Flow 206. While most of events are 21-plus, Thursday’s high-energy dance party and Vibes drag show will be 18-plus. June 26–30, Neighbours Nightclub, Free–$20

Kremwerk and Timbre Room Complex Pride Week 2019

Head to Kremwerk and Timbre Room this Pride weekend for some of the best drag looks in town. Queens and kings will have the chance to practice their performances Wednesday at WERKshop before Thursday’s Thriftease and late-night drag show Midnight Snack. Friday’s Rapture Pride is the weekend’s highlight: an evening of avant-garde burlesque and experimentation hosted by Arson Nicki with performances by Rosa Marchita and Waxie Moon. June 26­–30, Kremwerk and Timbre Room, Free–$50

Stand Up for Pride: Seattle

Six queer stand-up comedians will take the stage for a night of laughter to benefit Seattle PrideFest. This year’s lineup: former oil painter and opera singer Matteo Lane, The Tonight Show contributor Patti Harrison, creator and star of Comedy Central web series “How Many Questions” Sabrina Jales, and self-declared political commentator and tantrum-prone Caitlin Weierhauser. Seattle-based comics Bobby Higley and Woody Shticks host. June 27, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, $25–$30

After Hours: aQUEERium

At this late-night deep-sea gathering, aquarium experts will be on hand to talk queer ecology, queer marine relationships, and ocean love languages. The educational programming will be supplemented with performances from burlesque stars INGA, Randy Phillips, and Beretta Bristol; aerial artist Jupiter Everhard; and drag queens Betty Wetter, BOSCO, and SHE. Also, there will be cocktails. June 27, Seattle Aquarium, $25

Introvert Pride Festival

For a Pride experience that’s a little quieter, Copious Love Productions’ first annual Introvert Pride Festival is the place to be. The venue’s couch-filled space let's you read a book while sipping one of the many tea varieties that will be provided. Paint mixing videos will be projected on the big screen backed by calming music. June 27–30, Copious Love Productions, Free

They/Them the Festival

Drag king Sam I’Am’s solo show They/Them the Musical tells the story of an expectant mother imagining the ways their child’s life would change depending on its gender. The musical is the centerpiece to Annex Theatre’s They/Them the Festival, a monthlong celebration of trans visibility and performing arts. Each night of the festival begins with performances by trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming performing artists before going to the main event. This weekend’s performers: stand-up comedian Max Delsohn and spoken word artists and dance troupe Jigsaw Children. June 28 & 29, Annex Theatre, $10–$40

Gender Tender: Melted Riot

Velocity Dance Center’s 2018 Artist in Residence Fox Whitney has curated a binary-disrupting interdisciplinary performance inspired by drag artist and cabaret singer Stormé DeLarverie, who, some claim, threw the first punch at Stonewall. Combining dance, durational performance, and visual art, Melted Riot examines the queer community’s reactions to instances of oppression and support throughout history. June 28 & 29, Various locations, $20

Wildrose and GAYEXP Pride 2019

KEXP is bringing back its Pride celebration following a successful debut last year, this time partnering with Wildrose, one of the oldest lesbian bars on the West Coast. The 15,000 square foot hotspot will have five bars, three beer stations, a beer garden, food provided by Cafe Pettirosso, and an eight-player beer pong table. As for the music, DJ Cage Bloom kicks things off on Friday with sets continuing all day and night into the weekend. June 28–30, Wildrose Bar, $20–$25

Queer/Pride Festival

Headlining this year’s three-day Queer Bar festival is “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia, whose rapid-fire beats are chock-full of energetic call-and-response lyrics. Also set to perform: Grammy Award–winning singer Mya, Queer Eye veteran Carson Kressley, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo and Brooke Lynn Hytes. June 28­–30, Queer Bar, $30–$75

Elysian's Pride Beer Garden

Elysian celebrates its GLITTERis Pride Ale with an all-day beer garden at its Capitol Hill location. Get inked at the temporary tattoos station, take pictures at the photo booth, and listen to sets by DJs Riz, LGSP, Trinitron, and Ramiro. In the evening, expect a drag show starring Seattle favorite Jinkx Monsoon along with DonnaTella Howe, Dutchess Drew Nightshade, Gaysha Starr, and Amora Dior Black. All proceeds go to Seattle Pride. June 29, Elysian Capitol Hill Brewery, $10

The Cuff Pride Block Party

Vicky Vox hosts two nights of performances at the Cuff Complex. Internet sensation Steve Grand, DJ and record producer Tony Mora, and American Idol–finalist David Hernandez perform Saturday. Then drag queen Ada Vox, Grammy Award–winning disco diva Thelma Houston, global music icon Thea Austin, and New York–based duo Oneup take the stage Sunday. June 29 & 30, Cuff Complex, $30–$55

POP+ Pride at MoPOP

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is offering free all-day access to a DJ dance party in its Sky Church in honor of Pride. There’ll be art activities, photo ops, and curated videos celebrating LGBTQ+ icons playing throughout the day. Museum admission will offer more Pride experiences with short films from Three Dollar Bill Cinema and a guide highlighting queer exhibitions within the museum. June 30, MoPOP, Free