What to Do After Work June 24–27

Cecile McLorin Salvant performs at Jazz Alley this Monday alongside pianist Sullivan Fortner. Image: Courtesy Mark Fitton

Mon, June 24

Cecile McLorin Salvant with Sullivan Fortner

Two-time Grammy Award–winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album, Cecile McLorin Salvant has an uncanny ability to instill new meaning in an old lyric. On her newest release, The Windows, an album of duets with pianist Sullivan Fortner, she applies this gift to jazz classics, French cabaret, American show tunes, and old-school blues. The album’s standout, a rendition of West Side Story’s “Somewhere,” is at once a heartbreaking portrait of modern America and a call to action against complacency. Jazz Alley, $35

Tue, June 25

Ted Chiang: Exhalation

Ted Chiang, the sci-fi writer behind the short story that inspired Arrival, returns to the literary scene with a collection of new short stories. “The Truth of Fact, the Truth of Feeling” imagines software that allows people to record, access, and share their memories with others, leading to a society corrupt with fear and recrimination. “What’s Expected of Us,” about a children’s toy that blinks green exactly one second before you push its button, drives people to insanity by destroying the illusion of free will. Think Black Mirror, but on the page. Third Place Books Ravenna, Free

Wed, June 26 (thru July 27)

Claire Partington: The Hunting Party

Fresh off the debut of her site-specific installation Taking Tea in the Seattle Art Museum’s Porcelain Room, London-based ceramic artist Claire Partington returns to Seattle with a new exhibition at Winston Wächter Fine Art. The Hunting Party explores themes of traditional European hunting practices and man’s role in exploiting nature by blending 18th-century attire with bestial transformations: Each figure has a removable head that can be replaced by that of a commonly hunted animal. Winston Wächter Fine Art, Free

June 26–30

Seattle International Festival of Improv

Unexpected Productions’ 23rd annual festival honors the universality of improvised theater by bringing together performers from around the world for five nights of multinational improv. Representing nine countries spanning North America, Europe, and Australia, the festival’s main performances take place Thursday and Friday, with the improvisers crafting original scenes based around a specific topic and audience suggestions. This year’s theme: maps. Unexpected Productions, $15

Thu, June 27

Cuddle: The Series – Official Launch Party

Cuddle, a short-form comedy series, tells the fictional story of Dina Razzano, a failed actress who moves back to Seattle to start a career as a professional cuddle therapist. Following a screening of the 40-minute first season, creator Adeline Colangelo and star Hope Shanthi will be on hand to answer questions about the Seattle-made show. Portland-based duo There Is No Mountain will close out the evening with their psychedelic pop compositions. Northwest Film Forum, $12