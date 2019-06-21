Weekend What to Do June 21–23

You can see Rooney. Image: Courtesy Rooney

Fri, June 21

Wu-Tang Clan

Fresh off an archival docuseries, Of Mics and Men, Wu-Tang Clan steps out of its reflective trance to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its debut album. Expect that iconic combat-ready flow, unapologetic wildness, and an array of beats from the nostalgic to the muted. WaMu Theater, $67

Sat, June 22

If You Want to See Something: Allen Ginsberg in Art and Action

Poets, writers, and artists will congregate at Volunteer Park this weekend to celebrate the beloved beatnik that brought us Howl and Kaddish. At the park, Vancouver-based Geoffrey Farmer is also displaying an installation titled If You Want to See Something Look at Something Else—which sticks photos of Ginsberg on trees. Lyrical poets like Dorothea Lasky and Rae Armantrout will read. Volunteer Park, Free

Sat, June 22

Rooney

This British Invasion rock-esque power pop band named after Ferris Bueller’s principal is bringing its Break the Wall tour to Sunset Tavern. Rooney has opened for icons like Weezer and The Strokes; now the band celebrates its 20th anniversary with a live, intimate, and unplugged jaunt across the country. Sunset Tavern, $20

Sun, June 23

West Seattle Garden Tour

Delphinium, tradescantia, rhododendrons…and a whole lot more. A group of garden-loving volunteers has been showing off lush and inviting neighborhood nurseries since 1995, and each year they donate the proceeds of the event to other local nonprofits. This year, attendees can visit the nine home gardens selected to enjoy courtyards of edible plants, patios fit for royalty, and intricate landscaping of both native and transplanted vegetation. Various locations, $25