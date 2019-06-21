  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Meinert Buys the Mecca; Little London Plane Goes Latin

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 6/21/2019 at 9:00am

Pacifica's open for business and pouring Latin American beers.

Image: Courtesy Pacifica

Queen Anne Dive Sold to Dave Meinert

Dave Meinert, the one-time Capitol Hill power broker accused of numerous counts of sexual misconduct, has purchased Lower Queen Anne's Mecca Cafe, as first reported by Erica C. Barnett. Last summer, KUOW published accounts from 11 different women who accused Meinert of sexual harassment, assault, and rape. In a recent story from the Seattle Times, one woman described the Mecca as Meinert's "hunting ground." Meinert has denied the allegations, but he sold his stakes in a number of Capitol Hill bars after the news broke, and several bands cut ties with his management company. He currently owns Belltown's 5 Point Cafe—a sister establishment to the Mecca—and recently started a new company called Queen Anne Diner LLC.

Latin American Tavern Pacifica Opens

Pacifica, a Latin bar from the folks behind Copal (including silent partner Matt Dillon), opened this week in the space formerly home to Little London Plane. Back in April, when we first reported the news, the restaurant was billed as "Chicha," after the South American fermented maize drink. But partner Eric Fisher says in the interim they received a stern letter saying the name was already a registered trademark, and they were forced to rebrand. But the concept is (luckily) the same: Latin beers, cocktails, and housemade takes on regional specialties, like a Yucatan pumpkin spread and Brazilian dried beef.

DeLaurenti Hops on the Delivery Bandwagon

This week, DeLaurenti launched an online store and delivery service for customers in Washington and northwest Oregon. According to the Pike Place import market's website, if you order before 3pm on a weekday, you can have anything from fresh pasta to a seriously funky Scotch cheddar shipped to you by the next day. But, hey, it's still worth an in-person trip, despite the summer crowds: We've even written the store a love letter. (Full disclosure, I once worked at DeLaurenti, and it spoiled me for any other cheese counter. Try the Hallerhocker. Or the Brebirousse d'Argental. But please, don't smear your cheesy fingers on the glass.)

Bobabucha Cafe Is Peak Capitol Hill

There's a new cafe in the former Honor Coffee space, Bobabucha, and as the name suggests, it's selling boba tea and kombucha. Not together, mind you, which we were relieved to learn. According to Capitol Hill Seattle, the boba is housemade, and the kombucha is on tap. For the solidly inclined, Bobabucha also serves fluorescent cheesecakes and dragonfruit tarts.

Old View Gets a New Bar

Agua Verde Cafe is unveiling a new, expanded patio and an indoor bar just in time for Juneuary, the Seattle Times reports. The always-crowded Portage Bay restaurant (and kayak rental operation) was sold earlier this year to Travis Rosenthal, who also owns Capitol Hill's Rumba and Tango. He's revamped the menu along with the space, and it's now got chilaquiles and a slushy machine. Drink inside for now, but when the weather breaks, it's a great place to watch a nutria go for a swim.

This Week in Food & Drink

On one end of the Canlis property: a prestigious destination restaurant. On the other: a summer-long poolside popup filled with pizza and cocktails.

Trove as we know it will close at the end of June, but Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi have other plans for the space.

Rainbow sprinkled baked goods, drag shows, flights of rosé—these 14 restaurants are going all out for Pride.

The Washington Beer Awards bestowed blessings upon some of our finest breweries this week.

Reach tropical nirvana sans plane ticket: These Hawaiian and Caribbean restaurants (plus tiki bars!) are the next best thing.

Filed under
Agua Verde Cafe, Pike Place Market, Copal, Dave Meinert, Seattle Restaurant News, Shifts and Shakeups
01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

