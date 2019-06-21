  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

One Fish, Two Fish, Green Fish

Portland's Bamboo Sushi Is Here to Spread the Sustainable Seafood Gospel

There's a U Village location in the works, but the chainlet's not stopping at merely one Seattle spot. What's more, it's expanding all the way to the East Coast.

By Rosin Saez 6/21/2019 at 11:15am

We'll take all the sushi, please and thank you.

Image: Courtesy Bamboo Sushi

When Kristofor Lofgren started Bamboo Sushi in 2008, he had no intention of growing it into a sustainable seafood power house with eight locations and myriad spinoffs too. But that's what he did. And soon Bamboo Sushi, the Portland chainlet's first-ever Seattle location and its largest so far, will arrive in University Village come November.

Bamboo Sushi will open in the former Blue C Sushi space (right next to the forthcoming Mr. West Cafe), and with a whopping 4,700 square feet Cory Schisler, who handles things on the restaurant's design and marketing end, says the huge restaurant will be able to house five distinct zones. There's the sweeping dining room, then a liquor bar (ideal for happy hour snacks and drinks), a 21-seat sushi bar where one could dig into a chef's choice omakase, a patio, and a to-go window. Weaving all that square footage together is a "clean, sleek, modern" vibe rooted in Japanese design elements with a contemporary bent—stone countertops, white oak, brass screens. Basically those sushi restaurant aesthetics one would be familiar with, but punched up with, you guessed it, sustainable materials. 

As for the menu, Bamboo Sushi will bring its same lineup of favorites that's built a strong fanbase in Portland: crunchy fried cauliflower with spicy black bean sauce; miso-cured black cod with chili oil; the Green Machine roll, the restaurant's most popular signature roll that, funny enough, has nary fish in it but rather tempura fried long bean. Like its other locations, menu variability will let this feel like its own place, not part of a growing chain. So whoever Bamboo Sushi hires as a chef de cuisine will have some latitude on seasonal and even weekly specials, creating dishes using hyperlocal ingredients and culinary aptitude. (The culinary director and new head of culinary training for Lofgren's Sustainable Restaurant Group will oversee the new Seattle restaurant until a chef de cuisine gets their sea legs, so to speak.) Other vegetarian and vegan options will round out food offerings.

Bamboo Sushi's filling the hole left in our hearts by Blue C's sudden closure.

Image: Courtesy Bamboo Sushi

The expansion shouldn't be too surprising. "Seattle's always been on the list," explains Schisler. "It's in our backyard [and] shares so many of the same values that Portland has—loving Pacific Northwest seafood, caring about sustainability." There are already two locations in Colorado, one in the works in San Francisco, with sights set on the East Coast. Even in Seattle, says Schisler, "University Village will not be our only location."

Sustainable sushi almost sounds like an oxymoron, a prank on those who are aware of the ocean's dwindling fish stocks. But over the last decade, Lofgren's been establishing a supply chain with fishermen and processors who themselves have transparent, environmentally considerate practices. B Corporation Certified, Marine Stewardship Council, James Beard Smart Test Program, Monterey Bay Aquarium—these may read like virtue-flaunting badges of approval by some pretty lofty orgs, but consider those certifications proof that Bamboo Sushi doesn't throw around environmental buzzwords without backing it up. They consider everything from species (not further straining an over-caught fish) to building relationships with transparent processors and fisherman to betting on aquaculture. "Farm-raised fish gets such a bad rap, but it truly is the future of the seafood industry, " says Schisler. Overcrowded, antibiotic-pumped fish certainly give the industry due criticism. But, Schisler says, "There's so many people out there doing it right." 

Bamboo Sushi, too, is out there trying to get it right, spreading the sustainable seafood gospel one restaurant at a time.

When it arrives in November, find the new Bamboo Sushi at 2675 NE University Village Street for lunch and dinner daily, with a weekday happy hour.

Filed under
Coming Soon, University Village, Sushi
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

One Fish, Two Fish, Green Fish

Portland's Bamboo Sushi Is Here to Spread the Sustainable Seafood Gospel

11:15am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Meinert Buys the Mecca; Little London Plane Goes Latin

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

Pool Parties

This Year, Canlis's Parking Lot Popup Party Lasts All Summer Long

06/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Sadness

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi Are Closing Trove

06/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Taste the Rainbow

It's Pride Month and These Restaurants Are Celebrating Big

06/20/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 19–25

06/19/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 21–23

8:00am By Sam Jones

Arts Notice

At SAM’s Victorian Radicals Emphasis Lands Heavily on the Victorian

06/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Final Encore

Seattle Symphony Conductor Ludovic Morlot Goes Out with a Bang

06/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 17–20

06/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe