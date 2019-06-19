Where to Eat and Drink June 19–25

Get your brunch on at CenturyLink this weekend. Image: Courtesy Bacon Eggs & Kegs

Thu, June 20

Queers and Beers Present Planet Proud

Beer plus Pride plus eco-sustainability equals a gay old time on Madison for a great cause. Queers and Beers brings together over 15 local, gay-friendly breweries and cideries who promote sustainable business practices. Half of all beer proceeds will be donated to nonprofit Out for Sustainability, which marries both causes by mobilizing the LGBTQ community to advocate for the health of our planet. On the roster: regional heavy hitters like Finnriver Cider, Fremont Brewing, Reuben's Brews, and Stoup, who will pour their best brews to go with one of Two Doors' specialty burgers. It's safe to say that bahn mi and green chile burgers aren't your standard summertime grill fare. Two Doors Seattle, A la carte

Sat, June 22

Copine’s Per Se Alumni Dinner Series

Chef, nutritionist, and author Aaron Grosskopf is on a mission to teach the world that food is not just a sensory pleasure, but a powerfully accessible form of preventative medicine that just happens to be delicious. During his five-course meal, try a gourmet spin on chips and dip with geoduck clams, corn, soybean, potato, turmeric, fermented espelette, and house potato chips. Explore ketogenic-friendly recipes with grass-fed skirt steak paired with Japanese sweet potatoes, fermented ramps, and green strawberries. To finish, a dark chocolate bombe with berry compote, lime, and puffed quinoa pushes the sweetened limits of healthy cuisine. Copine, $135

June 22 & 23

Bacon, Eggs, and Kegs

There's brunch, and then there's extreme brunch that exists on a whole different playing field. Bacon, Eggs, and Kegs—which takes over CenturyLink Field all weekend—is most definitely the latter. Case in point: a 30-foot bloody mary bar (with tots, bacon, and pork rinds to stack on top), more than 80 Northwest beers and ciders, boozy milkshakes, and brunch dishes to soak it all up. That might mean fried chicken from Bok a Bok or a breakfast sandwich from Sunny Up, maybe a Chin Up doughnut. If you need even more reasons to convince you, there's life-size Hungry Hippos, egg roulette, bacon bingo, and other equally wacky entertainment. Tickets cover drinks and a souvenir beer glass, with food purchased separately. $35–$40, CenturyLink Field's North Plaza

Mon, June 24

Southern Barbecue Deluxe Pride Popup

Start your week with a heart full of Pride, spirits in your cup, and barbecue on your plate. The Tin Table hosts a night of Southern delicacies us Pacific Northwesterners usually only see on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. With fried gator and sea bass belly kicking off the evening, a one-way ticket to "flavor town" is basically guaranteed. Blackened steak salad, crispy stuffed trout, and pork belly over, yes, a cheesy grit souffle will warm your soul; and house spun berry sorbet in a champagne float will cap the night off in a fizztastic fashion. The Tin Table, A la carte

Tue, June 25

Bourbon Battle

The United States Bartenders Guild is throwing a nationwide bourbon-filled competition to see which cocktail reigns supreme—and it lands in Seattle next week. Local mixologists will transform Rebel Yell Kentucky bourbon into drinks fit for Derby imbibers, big hats and all. The winner of this inaugural tournament will shake their way into the finals at Bardstown's Kentucky Bourbon Festival. Plus, the judges won't be the only ones sipping the brown liquor—the bar crowd will pick a fan favorite winner too. Branchwater, Free

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com