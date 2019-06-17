What to Do After Work June 17–20

Aly and AJ bring their Sanctuary tour to the Neptune Theatre this Wednesday. Image: Courtesy STG

Mon, June 17

Frank Langfitt

During his tenure as NPR’s Shanghai correspondent, Frank Langfitt bought a used Toyota Camry and offered pedestrians a simple deal: a free taxi ride in exchange for conversation. The outcome of his interactions, The Shanghai Free Taxi: Journeys with the Hustlers and Rebels of the New China, contradicts the simplistic portrayal of China as ever-expanding and prosperous. Instead it depicts a country struggling with unequal growth and political turmoil. Town Hall, $5

Tue, June 18

Ludovico Einaudi

Ludovico Einaudi left the world in awe after performing his piece “Elegy for the Arctic” while sitting atop an iceberg surrounded by calving glaciers in 2016. The Italian pianist’s latest endeavor, Seven Days Walking, is a seven-part anthology being released over the course of seven months. While only the first three albums are out, with the next expected on June 21, Einaudi will perform pieces from all seven. McCaw Hall, $37–$77

Wed, June 19

Aly and AJ

After a ten-year hiatus, the sisters that gave us hits like “Potential Breakup Song” and “Like Whoa” have returned to their musical roots. The duo’s latest EP, Sanctuary, marks the end of their careers as good-natured Disney popstars and the beginning of a sound built on ’80s electro-pop and tight harmonies. Clothed in their signature power suits, they’ve expanded their repertoire beyond love and heartbreak to touch on topics of mental health, redemption, and the #MeToo reckoning. Neptune Theatre, $24

Thu, June 20

Ask Me Another

The popular NPR trivia podcast hosted by Ophira Eisenberg and musician Jonathan Coulton will tape its latest episode in Seattle. The show features comical discussions of current events interspersed with word and musical games leading up to an interview with a VIP (“Very Important Puzzler”). This week’s VIP: stand-up comedian, host of Netfilx baking show Nailed It, and all-around American treasure, Nicole Byer. Moore Theatre, $46–$56