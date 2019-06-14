  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

Duff McKagan goes country, drag hits the theater scene, and Seattle Center celebrates black culture.

By Sam Jones 6/14/2019 at 8:00am

Justin Huertas and Julie Briskman in Tiny Beautiful Things. 

Image: Courtesy Alan Alabastro/Seattle Rep

June 15 & 16
Festival Sundiata Black Arts Fest
Seattle Center will be transformed into a melting pot of cultures this weekend with a celebration of black artistry, food, music, fashion, spoken word, and more. With free programming and a family-friendly vibe, festivalgoers will hear from guests like Eugenie Jones, Angela Winbush, and Mohammed Shaibu. Seattle Center, Free

Sun, June 16
Duff McKagan with Shooter Jennings
Seattle native and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has spent a good deal of his career answering the question "Why?" with "Why not?" Did he claim in his memoir that he was the inspiration for Duff Beer in The Simpsons only to have its creators deny that? He did. Did he write an economics column called "Duffonomics" for Playboy Magazine? He did. Is he now performing with outlaw singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings in support of their new country album, Tenderness? Why the hell shouldn't he? The Showbox, $35

All Weekend (thru June 29)
Mae West’s The Drag–A Homosexual Comedy in Three Acts
Initially condemned for its open portrayal of homosexuality, this jarring gay comedy from 1927 tackles the long-running stigma around drag culture. And since the production is being put on by the social justice organizations Play Your Part and the Gender Justice League, you can feel good about indulging in its raunch. Gay City, $24 

All Weekend (thru June 29)
Tiny Beautiful Things
Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, this play sure is a heart-tugger. Riveting, with bursts of humor, its protagonist Sugar dabbles with empathy and honesty to encompass what it's like contemplating the human condition. Seattle Rep Theatre, $70

Filed under
Gay City, Showbox, Concerts, Seattle Center, Weekend Events, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Duff Mckagan, Weekend What to Do
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Have Axes, Need Beer and Little Big Burgers

06/14/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Opening Updates

Melissa Miranda's Filipino Restaurant Will Take Over the Travelers Thali House Space

06/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 12–18

06/12/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Pie Dispatch

Pagliacci Pizza Will Open a New Spot on East Pike This Fall

06/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode

Tom Douglas and Ethan Stowell Will Open Restaurants in Nordstrom's NYC Flagship

06/10/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

10 Places to Grab a Bite Around Seattle Center

06/10/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

06/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Changing Art Guard

Seattle Art Museum Announces Its Next Director

06/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 10–13

06/10/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 7–9

06/07/2019 By Gennette Cordova

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe