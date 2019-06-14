Weekend What to Do June 14–16

Justin Huertas and Julie Briskman in Tiny Beautiful Things. Image: Courtesy Alan Alabastro/Seattle Rep

June 15 & 16

Festival Sundiata Black Arts Fest

Seattle Center will be transformed into a melting pot of cultures this weekend with a celebration of black artistry, food, music, fashion, spoken word, and more. With free programming and a family-friendly vibe, festivalgoers will hear from guests like Eugenie Jones, Angela Winbush, and Mohammed Shaibu. Seattle Center, Free

Sun, June 16

Duff McKagan with Shooter Jennings

Seattle native and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has spent a good deal of his career answering the question "Why?" with "Why not?" Did he claim in his memoir that he was the inspiration for Duff Beer in The Simpsons only to have its creators deny that? He did. Did he write an economics column called "Duffonomics" for Playboy Magazine? He did. Is he now performing with outlaw singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings in support of their new country album, Tenderness? Why the hell shouldn't he? The Showbox, $35

All Weekend (thru June 29)

Mae West’s The Drag–A Homosexual Comedy in Three Acts

Initially condemned for its open portrayal of homosexuality, this jarring gay comedy from 1927 tackles the long-running stigma around drag culture. And since the production is being put on by the social justice organizations Play Your Part and the Gender Justice League, you can feel good about indulging in its raunch. Gay City, $24

All Weekend (thru June 29)

Tiny Beautiful Things

Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed, this play sure is a heart-tugger. Riveting, with bursts of humor, its protagonist Sugar dabbles with empathy and honesty to encompass what it's like contemplating the human condition. Seattle Rep Theatre, $70