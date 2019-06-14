  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Have Axes, Need Beer and Little Big Burgers

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 6/14/2019 at 8:59am

We think Little Big Burger is opening next week in Greenlake, but we've been hurt before.

Image: Allison Jones

But All the Cool States Are Doing It!

Early this spring, Blade and Timber opened up shop on Capitol Hill promising two things: throwing axes and swilling alcohol. (We reported the news with a gulp.) Now, Capitol Hill Seattle explains that the bar, part of a national chain, has been unable to acquire a liquor license due to concerns raised by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. In other states the company uses a wristband system to monitor the sobriety of patrons; the board remains unconvinced. But the beer may be flowing (and the axes flying) soon. Yesterday, a group of Blade and Timber executives flew from their Kansas City headquarters to plead their case.

We Love Some Good Anticipation, but Damn

We'd really like to promise that this is the last time we dredge up this piece of news. According to Eater Seattle, the newest Little Big Burger is slated to open in Greenlake next week (!!). We predicted an April opening a few months back, and we've been anticipating this restaurant for years. Seriously, way back in 2016 (pre-Trump, if that says anything) we wrote that the company was planning a slate of stores for Seattle, to be completed by 2018. We reached out to Little Big Burger, and they confirmed that this is the real deal. Bring on the shoestring truffle fries.

Never Enough Nutella

A nationally renowned chef is bringing his crepes to West Seattle this Sunday, per Westside Seattle. The new restaurant, near the corner of California Ave and Fauntleroy Way, is called Naked Crepe, and is the second Seattle project from Marseille-born Jacques Nawar, who also runs Pizzeria Credo. Nawar plans to stay true to traditional French creperies: fifteen seats, and a small counter, no delivery service. Pop in, grab a crepe, walk out with it a few minutes later. The crepes themselves will be made with European buckwheat, and hit the classics: ham, cheese, fresh fruit, and Nutella.

Radiator Alums Get Meaty

In more West Seattle news, a cocktail bar and smokehouse called Lady Jaye is planning to open sometime over the summer, bringing with it a cast of heavy hitters from Radiator Whiskey, the aged-cocktail bar in Pike Place Market. According to West Seattle Blog, which broke the news, two Radiator chefs, Tyler Palagi and Charlie Garrison, will create the menu, heavy on local ingredients and smoke, while Sara Rosales, once Radiator's barrel-master, will curate cocktails.

For Those Who Need More Glitter

Rose Temple, the little-bit-of-everything bar from two Westward alumni, has been in soft open mode for the past few weeks, with a full opening slated soon, according to an Instagram post. Back in March, we said that the owners promised to leave a sensory-smorgasbord in the space, from board games to flashy drinks to gangster rap. Now, we're seeing how exactly that fits together: Per the Seattle Times, the drink menu's crowd friendly, with jello shots, edible glitter, and Rainier. Food comes from RockCreek alum Seth Richardson, now at the helm of the Odin Star food truck, who will sling dishes like smoked brisket fried rice, miso and tahini cauliflower, and sweet soy braised pork.

This Week in Food & Drink

Musang, the much-anticipated Filipino restaurant from Melissa Miranda, has found a home on Beacon Hill.

Whoa: Ethan Stowell and Tom Douglas both have restaurants planned for Nordstrom's New York City flagship.

Praise the pizza gods: Pagliacci's is opening a new slice bar on East Pike this year.

Seattle Center might be overrun by tourists in the summer, but these 10 walkable restaurants will have you eating like a local.

