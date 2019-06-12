  1. Eat & Drink
Where to Eat and Drink June 12–18

Find plenty of meat-heavy meals for Father's Day, plus booze crawls, pig roasts, and the 14th Annual Washington Brewers' Festival.

By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 6/12/2019 at 9:00am

Bennies Popup treats dad right with a Father's Day brunch feast at the Mountaineering Club.

Image: Bennies Popup

Thu, June 13
Great Summer Kickoff Bash
Green Lake's Shelter Lounge is busting the doors and windows open to let in that sweet, sweet Seattle summer. The restaurant's getting things going in a big way: a whole pig roast, live steel drum band, a DJ, tiki torchs all aflame. As for the drinks, there will be plenty to go around made with the likes of rum, Batch 206, Timber City Ginger Beer, and more. Shelter Lounge, Free

Fri, June 14
SoDo Summer Crawl
Those of imbibing age can head to this special block of SoDo, where, from 4 until 8, you can partake in a particularly boozy stroll. Grab drinks from Westland Distillery, gluten-free friendly Ghostfish Brewing, and Seapine Brewing. There will be food that runs the gamut—steak frites, tamales, fish and chips—plus games and promise of a prize. Westland Distillery, Free

June 14–16
14th Annual Washington Brewers' Festival
110 breweries. 500 beers. An entire weekend of Washington beer lovers. For the fourteenth year, the Washington Beer Commission is throwing the state's biggest all-ages (Saturday and Sunday only) brew fest replete with ales of all sorts, plus food trucks, live music, local wine and cider tastings, and a root beer garden for the kiddos. Each ticket is good for ten tasting tokens and includes the four-ounce souvenir tasting glass. Head to the official website for details like start times, parking, the verdict on pups (spoiler: it's a no-go). And if you're interested in what's pouring through the festival, they've got a 57-page list for that. Marymoor Park, $35–$40

Sun, Jun 16
Northwest Cellars Wines and Whiskey Dinner
Five courses of Revolve True Food's cooking might show dad just how much you care, especially with a centerpiece of slow-roasted porchetta on his plate. Crunchy pig skin cracking underneath his fork and fine wines sloshing in his glass up the ante. Each course is paired with vino curated by winemaker Bob Delf, as well as an additional whiskey tasting for the dads who prefer something stronger. Arugula salad accompanied by leek and zucchini soup bring a resounding "yes" to the question, "Do you want soup and salad with that?" Walnut crusted cheesecake and Caffé Vita coffee finish the spirited evening. Revolve True Food & Wine Bar, $95

Sun, Jun 16
Daniel's Broiler Father's Day Brunch
Whether your dad prefers brunch or dinner, the Schwartz brothers have you covered. All Daniel's Broilers will be serving the usual dinner menu, but downtown's location will add an epic brunch feast that will make pops grateful for all that parental overtime. Omelets are made to order while an entire seafood bar awaits along with standard brunch fodder like pasta, eggs benedict, and a meat carving station. Downtown, $60

Sun, Jun 16
Bennies Popup at Mountaineering Club
Get brunch popping with pops at the University District's new rooftop bar atop The Graduate hotel. Hope dad's into eggs! The benedict-centered brunch will serve creative twists on the standard iteration—one with tater tots, andouille sausage, hollandaise, and a poached egg. Mountaineering Club will have the drink game locked down with whiskey-based drinks ($12), from a coffee syrup–infused old fashioned to a whiskey bloody mary to a whole dang flight of the brown liquor. Quick—reservations look to be going fast. Mountaineering Club, $30

Sun, Jun 16
Father's Day at Hollywood Tavern
Take a step back into history at the Hollywood Tavern with your dad: The Woodinville restaurant's post-World War II blue collar vibes infused with modern cuisine make this a great option for dads who spend too much time binge-watching old war documentaries on the History channel. Father's Day specials are in order too, like a grass-fed beef burger with Beecher’s cheese sauce, bacon, sriracha-mayo, topped with a sunny-side up egg. Or maybe spring venison medallions seared medium rare with a wild huckleberry red wine reduction, greens, and mashed potatoes to tap into your patriarch's wild side. Hollywood Tavern, A la carte 

 Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com

