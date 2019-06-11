Pagliacci Pizza Will Open a New Spot on East Pike This Fall

Rendering of the soon-to-be renovated building at E Pike St and Summit Ave. Image: Courtesy Pagliacci and Floisand Studio Architects

Pagliacci Pizza is expanding—as much as a chain with 25 locations can—to a place that has long been home to the company's headquarters: East Pike and Summit Avenue on Capitol Hill. A soon-to-be remodeled building will house the pizzeria, which is slated to open in the fall.

The 40-year-old restaurant shuttered its first-ever location in the University District last year to the nostalgia-congested whines of a former UW student-turned-editor. Shortly thereafter Mark Fuller's Supreme filled the pizza void. Now Pagliacci's back to opening new locations, like this forthcoming spot on Capitol Hill, which will have its usual slice bar accompanied by beer and wine, a training facility—dough tossing 101, how to sauce, topping distribution seminar—with a pizza testing kitchen. Pagliacci's headquarter operations will continue.